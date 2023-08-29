Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2)

Ask any character on The Young and the Restless and they’ll tell you that no way, no how will Ashley ever bury the hatchet with Diane — unless, of course, it’s in her new sister-in-law’s back. So a whole lotta people are going to be stunned this week by what transpires.

Banishing Act

Running into Ashley at Society — and not with her car, to be clear — Diane pleads to put aside their feud. Alas, Ashley isn’t having it. Rather than accept the remote possibility that Jack’s bride isn’t Satan incarnate, she “explodes,” headwriter/executive producer Josh Griffith tells Soap Opera Digest, “and informs Diane that she will never be a true member of the Abbott family.”

Which is pretty rich, coming from an Abbott who only got her seat at the table because mom Dina passed off her love child as John’s!

Credit: CBS screenshot

Food for Thought

Anyway, apparently Ashley has a difficult time going from spewing venom to eating lunch and winds up choking on a piece of fruit. Instinctively, Diane leaps into action and saves Ashley. In the aftermath, she may find herself choking on something altogether different: her words. “One of them will make a decision that will forever change the dynamics of their relationship,” teases Gaza.

Since the latest spoilers reveal that Ashley and Jack call a new truce, it’s safe to say that at long last she decides not to renew her membership in the I Hate Diane Club.

Check out the below photo gallery to review more of daytime’s fiercest feuds of all time.