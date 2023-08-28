The Young and the Restless is giving its due to one of its biggest movers and shakers. The week of August 28, Victor, having realized what a colossal mistake he’s made by forcing Adam to work with Nick and Sharon, decides to pull the plug on his mad experiment and put in charge someone that he knows won’t muck it up: wife Nikki!

“There is no one that Victor trusts more than” his better half, executive producer/headwriter Josh Griffith tells Soap Opera Digest. “Her appointment to head of Newman Media will shake things up not only within the family but within the business world as well.”

The aftershocks of the revelation that Victor has made her CEO are sure to reach far and wide. Nick will sulk, Sharon will have to wonder whether it will be easier to work with her former monster-in-law than dueling brothers, Victoria will have to worry her job is on the line, and Adam… oh dear.

True to form, Adam will hit the roof and plot revenge. Meanwhile, Nikki gets to work. Her first order of business, according to the latest spoilers: entrusting a risky assignment to Audra. Is it a test perhaps, to see whether the schemer is loyal? Or is it a trap to root out the upwardly mobile conniver from the ranks of Newman employees?

