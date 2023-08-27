Young & Restless Preview: Nick Takes Adam and Victor By Surprise
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 28 – September 1, nice guys don’t always finish last. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Victor asked Nate to give him an assessment of SNA, and Nate felt the smart thing to do would be to condense Kirsten’s company into McCall, and merge them with Newman Media. Victor brought Adam, Sharon and Nick together to discuss their company and indeed decided to merge them with Newman Media, giving Adam what he had wanted all along. Of course, Nick feared he and Sharon could end up answering to Adam, and in another preview, Sharon suggests to Nick they back out of the deal. That would free them from Newman, Victor, and especially of all, Adam.
View this post on Instagram
Coming up, Victor meets with Adam and Nick, and Adam states that he wants to be CEO, he deserves a seat at the head of the table. This is just what Nick and Sharon were afraid of. Nick vents to his father that Adam has done nothing but bring pain to all of their lives. Adam however says he is smug and he is arrogant and that’s how you get what you want, as nice guys finish last. He asks, “Right dad?” as Victor winks at Adam. Nick then states, “How is this for a nice guy!” and slugs Adam!
Will Sharon and Nick back out of the deal as Sharon suggested? And how will Nate react to all these changes and will it affect his place at the table?
Be sure to read our Young & Restless spoilers to find out who pushes Adam’s buttons aside from his brother Nick.
Before you go, check out the gallery below of soap stars we’ve watched grow up before our eyes!
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube