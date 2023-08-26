Young & Restless Preview: Tessa and Mariah Receive More Bad News — Plus, Ashley’s Stunned By Diane’s Latest Actions
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 28 – September 1, Sharon makes a suggestion to Nick about SNA. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
After meeting with Nate, who reported his findings on SNA to Victor, Victor called a meeting with Sharon, Nick and Adam. He announced he would be folding SNA into Newman Media after all. This concerned Nick and Sharon, who felt this wasn’t a merger, but they were being swallowed up and could end up answering to Adam. Nick and Sharon were further worried when Adam took it upon himself to offer Sally a job at the company. Next week, Sharon asks Nick, “What if we back out of the whole deal? Free of Newman, free of Victor, and, especially, free of Adam.” Will Nick see promise in her suggestion?
After Aria didn’t react to a thunderstorm, Sharon made an appointment with a doctor to get Mariah and Tessa answers. After the appointment, they talked to Elena before going to Sharon. They revealed Aria could have severe hearing loss, and if the problem is in her inner ear, that it could be permanent. Coming up, Mariah and Tessa seek out a specialist, who delivers more news. Mariah asks the specialist, “Is it treatable?” The doctor replies, “It is treatable, yes, but there is no cure.”
Finally, in Society, Ashley looks like she’s been choking and asks Diane, “Did you just save my life?!” Color us as surprised as Ashley if Diane managed to stop Ashley from choking to death!
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube