Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (4)

You never forget the one who got away — and in the case of The Young and the Restless’ Victoria and Ashley, that one is Cole Howard, the ranch hand-turned-novelist that they both married (and divorced). Were he to return to Genoa City today, it would mean… sheesh! Chaos!

The Ex Factor

Ashley’s remarriage to Tucker has just gotten underway, but trust issues are always just below the surface. Sometimes not even below! So a homecoming by Cole could give her second thoughts in the extreme. You’ll recall that she and her ex only split up because she wanted to have a child and he didn’t. Later in life, that may be a nonissue.

“I walked away from something good,” he admits to Ashley, “because I was afraid of something great. That’s something I have to live with.”

“We may have just been the right people with the right idea, even,” she replies, “at the wrong time.”

“And now?” he asks.

Awkward, considering that Ashley has a recycled husband waiting for her at home! But if she was given a simpler, more straightforward option than Tucker, would she leap at it? Or do her feelings for her current spouse run deep enough to keep him in her arms?

Credit: John Paschal/JPI

Ex… Why?

At the same time, Cole would visit Victoria, if only to laugh about what a disaster their relationship was, from him being believed to be her half brother to his fling with her mother to, ultimately, him leaving her for Ashley. “Yeah,” Victoria admits. “That part still… stings.”

Cole owns up to the fact that he was a fickle jerk. Working with horses for so long, he may have had a surplus of wild oats to sow. Now, however, he sees what they had — and what he gave up. “And… ?” she asks.

“It’s high on my list of regrets,” he replies. But since he can’t change the past, he focuses on the future — and a healthy friendship with Victoria that Nate logically sees as very unhealthy for his romance with the boss. Would he take steps to remove Cole from the picture? And if Nate did, would it only serve to bring Victoria and Cole closer?

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Son in a Million

To everyone’s surprise, joining Cole in Genoa City could be his twentysomething son, Austin. Yep, Cole racked up yet another failed marriage in his time away. But at least it left him with a handsome parting gift, a now-grown child who takes after dad in that he likes working the ranch — and has an affect on the ladies.

In particular, Austin catches Summer’s eye. At first, she could use him to drive Kyle crazy. But once she has her estranged husband begging for another chance, she’d have to ask herself: “Wait, have I actually fallen for this guy? And if I have, why would I even consider going back to poutypants Kyle?!?”

