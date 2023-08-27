Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3), Sean Smith/JPI

As The Young and the Restless began driving nails into Paul and Christine’s marriage, we began eagerly anticipating Michael Damian returning again as Danny to keep his ex from singing the blues. But then it occurred to us: Why should he automatically come back for Chris? Why wouldn’t an older and wiser Danny come back for the one he really let get away?

Back in the ’80s, Traci was the president of Danny’s fan club. She was smitten and then some. For his part, Danny considered her a good friend — such a good friend, in fact, that he married her when she wound up pregnant by her two-timing college professor. However, he never really returned her romantic feelings.

Until now, that is. At this point, Danny has been around the block a time or two (hundred). He even survived Phyllis’ destruction of his marriage to Christine. Maybe in looking back at his life, he recalls the young woman who was so enamored of him that he didn’t really notice at the time. He was too busy playing rock star and getting flirty with the Pattys and Laurens of Genoa City.

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Today, though, Danny could see not only what a dummy he was not to fall in at least puppy love with Traci, he could take a second look and realize what an amazing, beautiful, warm, intelligent, articulate, funny woman she is. Wouldn’t your heart skip a beat (or 10!) if Danny asked her out of the blue, “You know, this is going to sound crazy — I mean, after all these years — but…

“Would you like to have dinner with me… like, as a date?”

That one question could launch a romance for which some of us in the audience have been clamoring for years. Simple as this: Traci. Is. Us. We want to believe that we, too, can find love — at any stage of life. And denying it to Traci tells us, “Nope. Not for y’all.” Bringing Danny back for her, rather than Christine, could solve that problem and send a far more uplifting and swoon-worthy message to viewers.

See the below photo gallery to review Traci’s life and loves.