Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Young & Restless’s Jack just can’t leave well enough alone it seems. Despite the recent thaw in relations between him and Ashley, this week, he decides to poke the bear in a move that may become his biggest regret.

After months of in-fighting over the presence of Diane, and then Tucker, in the Abbott home and business, Ashley and Jack forged a tenuous truce after she enlisted Abby’s help to effect a detente prior to her wedding. Both were putting on an act as they waved the white flags and shook hands, claiming they wanted peace in the family, although there was an undercurrent of emotion that suggested they really were tired of fighting.

At the wedding, it almost seemed as though the fake ceasefire could become a reality when Jack handed Ashley her wedding gift — he had signed over her assets from Jabot as requested so they could go their separate ways. Except that Ashley was suspicious of her brother’s motives.



When a squabble erupted, it was Billy’s opportunity to play his “role” and pretend to be outraged by Jack making unilateral moves and leaving the company open to ruination at the hands of his wife. Billy and Jack left the wedding after Tucker went ballistic over their rudeness.

Later, Tucker suggested to Ashley that she had gotten what she wanted and should let the beef over Diane go, but a timely text from Jack set her on edge all over again. Diane had signed a “postnup” to prove she was only in her marriage to Jack out of love. Ashley had Tucker look it over for loopholes and he claimed not to be able to find one (but we’re still not convinced those two aren’t working together).

The last we saw the Bickersons, Ashley and Tucker turned up at the Abbott mansion to declare they were there to pick up their things and were moving into their own home. At that point, Ashley found out the prenup was Diane’s idea and not Jack’s.



With Ashley’s suspicions about Diane being addressed and her getting her assets out of Jabot so she can move on in her new company with Tucker, it seemed as though a real thaw in relations might be possible among the siblings. Alas, that’s not the case…

Young & Restless teasers have Jack and Billy plotting their next move against Tucker, which will go over with Ashley about as well as one would think (spoiler: not well at all).

Yup, rather than leave well enough alone and wait to see how the dust settles, Jack enlists Billy’s help to poke the proverbial bear. To what end? The only end we can see is one in which Jack loses Jabot.



“How’s that?” you’re thinking. Well, Jack is dealing with a wildcard, namely Billy, who will be untethered after Chelsea’s unscheduled exit from Genoa City, and prone to hedge his bets. Ashley and Tucker dangled the CEO seat at Jabot in front of him if he’d defect to their side and as he told his girlfriend, he was tempted. If Billy throws Jack a curveball, it’s their company that will become vulnerable.

Additionally, if Jack and Billy target Tucker and rile Ashley, a whole new battle will flare and it’s anyone’s guess what the outcome will be. But we have a bad feeling.

The Abbott siblings have all become unhinged in this war over Jabot and as a result, they’ve become reckless with their father’s legacy. So much so that the company might be ripe for the picking for someone like Tucker… or Tucker and Diane.

We’ll be waiting to see what Jack and Billy think they have to gain by lobbing another shot into the Tucker and Ashley camp, because it seems like they only have Jabot to lose.

What will go down? What will the fallout be? Let us know how you think it will play out in the comment section.

Take a look at Tucker’s past (and present) in the photo gallery below.