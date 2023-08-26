Young & Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott Gives the Thrill of a Lifetime to Her Biggest Fan
Melody Thomas Scott has more fans than The Young and the Restless’ Nikki does outfits — and she’s got closets full of clothes! But few and far between are the fans who can say, as 96-year-old Mary Lingenfelter can, that they have been watching the show since its debut 50 years ago. (This nostalgia-filled photo gallery will take you all the way back to year one.)
So when the actress, a frontburner mainstay since her debut in 1979, paid a visit to Jamestown, NY, to raise funds for the Lucille Ball Little Theatre, she made it a point to stop by and say hello to Lingenfelter at her retirement home. “Well, the secret is out, and it made the front page of The Post Journal!” Lingenfelter’s daughter Amy Schmitt shared on Facebook. “Thanks to some very special friends… Mom got to meet Melody Thomas Scott.
“She was 100-percent genuine, generous, kind, engaging and beautiful inside and out!” Schmitt added. “We thank her from the bottom of our heart for this special experience.”
Per the local paper, Nikki’s portrayer removed a bracelet from her own wrist and gave it to Lingenfelter along with a warm hug.
