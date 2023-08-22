‘Moving On’, Young & Restless’ Unlucky-in-Love Elena Is Out… of Options
Young & Restless viewers have been cheering Elena on in her most recent scenes but a new spoiler has some a little worried about what’s next for the beautiful doctor. Keep reading to find out why.
Elena has become a delightful example of a woman who takes no one’s BS since her split from Nate. From the moment she flew into Los Angeles and found her boyfriend canoodling with his boss, the powerful Victoria Newman, her reactions have been perfection.
Rather than fly into a rage in the restaurant where she caught Nate the Snake cheating, Elena maintained her composure, verbally ripped the guy to shreds and ended their relationship whilst leaving her dignity intact. It was a thing of beauty. She even doused him with water in a classy way.
Far from intimidated by Victoria, Elena went directly to her office to let her and Nate know exactly what she thought of them both. Once again, she minced no words during the confrontation and walked out looking every inch a queen with her head held high.
In a more recent run-in with Nate, Elena called him out on the fake charm he was laying on thick for Nikki Newman’s benefit and made sure the Newman matriarch heard her warn her ex to stay away from her from now on. She was not about to let him try to smooth things over after what he did and how he did it.
While some may say there was a hint of soap karma in what’s happened to Elena, who is definitely no stranger to cheating herself, there’s no denying she’s been putting on a masterclass in how to survive a potentially humiliating situation, not only with pride and dignity but by making unapologetic jabs that get straight to the heart of the matter… in the classiest way possible.
Now that Elena has washed that man right out of her hair, what’s next? According to Young & Restless spoilers, “Elena moves on from Nate”.
At first glance, this appears to be hinting that Elena “moves on” to another man, but when we found ourselves asking “Which one?” things took a turn for the concerning.
Why? There really isn’t an eligible bachelor for the lovely lady on the canvas. Many fans are keen on an Elena/Chance pairing, but he’s googly-eyed over Sharon and almost certainly headed for a love triangle involving her and Summer. Kyle’s bedding Audra, Nick’s with Sally, and Noah’s over in London with Allie. Daniel’s with Lily (and probably also love triangle bound now that Heather’s staying on), Devon’s shacked up with Abby, and Billy’s promised to do the long-distance thing with Chelsea, which leaves Adam as perhaps the only man not yet spoken for… but he’s not exactly single and ready to mingle as he’s still hopelessly in love with Sally.
It’s possible that Elena will move on with someone who will prove to be a surprise. Perhaps a doctor we’ve never met — a newcomer could be interesting. Or what fun would it be if she turned up at the Genoa City Athletic Club with a blast from the past on her arm? Or even someone guaranteed to raise eyebrows such as J.T.?
Given the puzzling spoiler and lack of options, we couldn’t help but wonder if “moves on” might mean something else entirely. Elena considered leaving Genoa City for a great opportunity in Baltimore more than once. What if she’s decided to take off and give herself a fresh start in a new town far away from Nate and his new boo?
Unfortunately, it might be the only option Elena has left.
Let us know what you think the Young & Restless spoiler involving Elena means. Will she turn up with a new man or hit the bricks? Drop your thoughts in the comment section.
