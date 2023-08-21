Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Previews the ‘Tough Road’ Ahead for Mariah and Tessa
The Young and the Restless is throwing Mariah and Tessa into the deep end of motherhood. The week of August 21, the marrieds begin to fear that baby Aria may be deaf, Soap Opera Digest reports.
When the six-month-old sleeps through not one but two claps of thunder, her moms start to panic. Enter Sharon as the voice of the reason. Perhaps since Faith was once kidnapped from her and so recently almost blown to smithereens by Cameron, Noah nearly drowned, and Cassie died as a tween, Mariah’s mom has a slightly different perspective on what qualifies as a parental calamity. Besides, Sharon notes, when Faith was an infant, she slept like a rock, too.
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI
Since Mariah and Tessa remain worried about their wee one, Sharon suggests that they get Aria’s hearing tested. “They don’t waste any time doing that,” Camryn Grimes tells the magazine. “This is going to be a tough road for them to navigate. There will be obstacles popping up along the way on a parenting journey that they never anticipated.”
At the same time as all of that is going on, the soap will have to figure out how to cover up the Emmy winner’s real-life pregnancy. Grimes herself had couple of winning ideas about how to camouflage her baby bump. (Read them here.) In a separate interview, she and fiancée Brock Powell discuss wedding plans. (Read it here.)
