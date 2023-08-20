Credit: CBS screenshot

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 21 – 25, is “Skyle” really over? Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Diane and Phyllis’ never-ending feud proved to be the breaking point for Summer and Kyle’s marriage. Even though Summer did her best to stand by him after he time and time again gave Diane chance after chance, when it was Summer’s turn to help save her own mother, Kyle couldn’t forgive or forget that Phyllis almost send Diane to prison for her “murder.” Kyle felt he couldn’t trust Summer, who had chosen Phyllis over their relationship, and it took him no time at all to move on and jump into bed with Audra. Not only is he sleeping with Audra, they’re becoming business partners!

Coming up, Summer arrives on Kyle’s doorstep and tells him that it’s time for a divorce. Summer and Kyle are shown embracing Harrison in happier times.

Later in the promo, Nick tells Kyle that when he looks at him, Summer and Harrison, he sees a perfect little family. He finds it hard to believe this is the end of one of the most solid couples he’s ever seen. He tells Kyle that his daughter deserves another chance.

The preview comes to an end with Kyle appearing at Summer’s hotel room door, where she’s clearly been crying. Will Kyle and Summer find their way back to one another? Or is it time for Summer to move on and leave Kyle to Audra?

