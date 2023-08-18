Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

An awful lot has changed since Audra Charles first arrived in Genoa City almost exactly a year ago. “In the beginning,” acknowledges portrayer Zuleyka Silver, “people were like, ‘Who’s this chick and what is her intention with Noah?’ But the more scheming she became, the more the audience really started responding to her.”

It almost goes without saying that Silver has loved watching the character evolve. “There are so many layers to her now,” she marvels. “She’s very ambitious and focused on getting what she wants, but she also likes getting a rise out of people. That makes her fun to play.”

Recently, however, we’re seeing a completely different side of Audra, thanks to the twist which saw her blackmailed by Adam and, at Kyle’s urging, telling Nikki and Victor what was going on. “This is the first time we’ve seen her rattled,” acknowledges Silver, adding that Audra never imagined her involvement in covering up the scandal involving a rock star would come back to bite her years later. “She has inner conflict about her role in that situation, and that’s clouding her judgment somewhat.”

Another reason for Audra to be nervous? There’s at least one person on the canvas she hasn’t been able to snow. “Nikki doesn’t trust Audra,” confirms Silver. “I think she’s the only person on the canvas who has really been able to see through Audra and her tactics. What’s interesting is Nikki is in a position of power and could fire Audra with a snap of her fingers, but she hasn’t.”

Why might that be? “I’m not sure if maybe Nikki recognizes a part of herself in Audra,” muses the actress. “Or maybe Nikki admires Audra’s brazenness!” One thing’s for certain: Nikki will be keeping a close eye on her young co-worker. “Oh, yeah, there’s fun stuff coming up between them. Nikki’s not done trying to put Audra in her place!”

While the women may be warily circling one another, Silver’s thrilled that the story has given her a chance to work with living legends Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden. “I have such immense respect for them and their work ethic,” she says. “It always feels like they’re both in my corner, and I so appreciate that, what with being the new person.”

In particular, working with Victor’s portrayer means being sure to bring your A-game. “In those scenes, I’m ready for anything,” she laughs. “It really makes you slow down and listen and be in the moment, and it reminds you why you got into acting in the first place.”

