Brace yourselves, Young & Restless fans because things are about to get bumpy! Well, we suppose pretty much all daytime viewers are used to that. And Sharon fans know it better than pretty much anyone else! Because after having been seemingly lost for ages after the death of Rey, Sharon’s finally coming out of her trance, living life again and getting a second… Chance!

But that doesn’t mean she’s going to get to hold on to it or him because the sparks are flying left and right with Chance and Summer at the same time. Social media has been noticing and talking, and they’ve certainly grabbed the attention of one-half of this not-quite-there-yet couple, Allison Lanier!

Summer’s portrayer has seen the chatter and decided that it’s better to weigh in on the discourse before something completely undesirable takes root — like the wrong smoosh name!

“Not that I have a say in the matter,” Lanier began her tweet with a very important disclaimer, “but if this is happening — If!! — could we please do #summance rather than #chummer?”

Not that I have a say in the matter, but IF this is happening… IF!!!! … could we please do #summance rather than #chummer LOL — Allison Lanier (@AllisonVLanier) August 16, 2023

Oh boy. Diving into anything on social media is always a big risk, but tackling daytime couples makes for especially fraught territory!

Some fans, of course, saw the warning signs and sent out the Twitter equivalent of “You in danger, girl!” But when advised that she was about to start “Chaos” by FridayInCanada, Lanier replied, “I didn’t know I was!”

I didn't know I was!! — Allison Lanier (@AllisonVLanier) August 16, 2023

Pretty much everyone had an opinion on the name, from those saying that “Summance” should only have on “n,” to those declaring that it was too late, they were already “Chummer.” Then there were those explaining that the ground up fish used as shark bait is called “chum.” So, um… that’s gross.

But it went beyond that. Because some folks were ticked at Summer for turning on her mom, while others upset that Summer might be coming for Sharon’s newfound shot at happiness. But when one viewer dropped a remark about giving story away, Lanier jumped right in with a smile, replying, “I’m responding to Twitter discourse, not future Y&R story points.”

In other words, as she noted in her disclaimer, this isn’t saying that Summer and Chance are going to happen! But if it does, we know what Lanier’s preferred smoosh name is!

About the only thing that was clear by the end was that chaos was, indeed, set loose! But hey, welcome to the world of daytime! What do you think? If (we’re putting the same disclaimer in here because we don’t know what’s going to happen either) Summer and Chance end up an item, which sounds better? “Summance/Sumance” or “Chummer?”

