1 / 90 <p>At the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> star’s side in 2005, when he married wife Pat, was Peter, his son with his late first wife. Sadly, Mascolo himself passed away in December 2016.</p>

2 / 90 <p>Once Thorne on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>, the actor has one son with ex-wife Candice Harmon: Dewey, whose first name is also his pop’s middle one. (As you can see, he looks more like Dad all the time!)</p>

3 / 90 <p>In 2010, the Emmy winner — now Nina on <em>General Hospital</em> — walked the red carpet with daughters Emma and Sadie, her twins with former husband Curt Gilliland.</p>

4 / 90 <p>In 2010, the <em>Young & Restless</em> leading man who plays Nick attended a benefit with wife Tobe and their boys, Cooper (oldest), Crew (the middle child) and Cash (the baby of the family).</p>

5 / 90 <p>In 2023, the <em>General Hospital</em> silver fox’s daughter Lily Anne Harrison passed through Port Charles — but not to see Dad or alter ego Gregory, either. She was cast as Andrea, a potential surrogate mother for the child that TJ and Molly wanted to have.</p>

6 / 90 <p>The<em> Days of Our Lives</em> have gone by like minutes for Lucas’ portrayer. Photographed here in 2005, son Gabe, from his first marriage (to Jessica Denay), now has a son of his own.</p>

7 / 90 <p>In 2014, lil’ Delila, with the actor’s second wife Elizabeth Cameron, was added to the family portrait.</p>

8 / 90 <p>In this shot from 2011, Gavin — aka the son of the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> knockout who plays Donna — shows us just how enviably easily he can touch his toes. Kid, we haven’t even <em>seen</em> ours in years!</p>

9 / 90 <p>In 2003, the <em>General Hospital</em> Emmy winner had her hands full — literally — with son Dylan. Mind you, it was nothing that Anna’s portrayer couldn’t handle with aplomb. Is there <em>anything</em> that the on- and off-screen badass can’t handle with aplomb?</p>

10 / 90 <p>After being snapped at the Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots in 2022, the actress <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CljbUG4Jgck/" target="_blank">joked via Instagram</a> that the instance was the rarest of rarities. “We threw a parade,” she joked, “in order for me to get a photo with my daughter,” Sadie.</p>

11 / 90 <p>The actress, Kate to <em>Days of Our Lives</em> fans, turned the 2011 Daytime Emmys into a girls night out with Milli Kate, one of her three children with makeup-artist husband Nicky Schillace. A decade after this, the soap MVP was reunited with her firstborn son. They’d been “lost to each other for nearly a lifetime,” she said. (<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/613844/days-of-our-lives-lauren-koslow-reunites-long-lost-son/" target="_blank">Read their story here.</a>)</p>

12 / 90 <p>In 1994, just five years into his epic run as Jack on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, the Emmy winner was snapped with wife Mariellen and their children, Connor and Clare.</p>

13 / 90 <p>Talent clearly runs in the family. This shot of the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> leading man, who plays John (duh!), was taken in 2006, just a year after son Ben made his own daytime debut as Lucas on <em>General Hospital.</em></p>

14 / 90 <p>Tomfoolery was obviously the order of the day when the future <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> leading lady and son Jake hit the town in 2004 — gee, 17 years before she’d start her run as Taylor.</p>

15 / 90 <p>They had a point. Two, it appears. But since this photo of the <em>Passions</em> alum who plays <em>Young & Restless</em> baddie Jeremy and son James was taken all the way back in 2007, we may never know what either of those points were.</p>

16 / 90 <p>We suspect some popcorn and soda was plundered when the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> MVP — Sami when she’s in Salem — took in <em>Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales</em> — with son Ben Sanov in 2017. But what about his sister?</p>

17 / 90 <p>Ah, <em>there’s</em> Megan, the actress’ little girl with hubby Dave Sanov, hitting a screening of <em>Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2</em> with Mom in 2013.</p>

18 / 90 <p>Hunter, seen here with his late dad in 2007, hasn’t gone into showbiz like the much-missed soap vet who played <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Abbott family patriarch, John; instead, the now-grown youngster has become a real-estate investor.</p>

19 / 90 <p>The actor behind <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> pot-stirrer Deacon put his honey where his mouth was, planting a kiss on the cheek of his baby girl Simone during a 2009 father/daughter outing.</p>

20 / 90 <p>The daytime MVP, who won Emmy after Emmy for her work as Reva on <em>Guiding Light</em>, hit the 1999 award show with husband A.C. Weary and their brood, sons Max and Jake, and daughter Rachel. Jake (right) went on to briefly play Will on <em>As the World Turns</em> and star in TNT’s <em>Animal Kingdom.</em></p>

21 / 90 <p>Yup, guessing from this 2012 image of Cane’s former <em>Young & Restless</em> portrayer and his boys, Ford and Sebastian, they’re what you’d call a close family.</p>

22 / 90 <p>There must be soap in their DNA: Two years after this 2002 photo was taken of Brook Kerr (then Whitney on <em>Passions</em>), he’d join <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> as Jimmy. Now, of course, Mom is back in daytime, playing Portia on <em>General Hospital.</em></p>

23 / 90 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> is the perfect description for the family of Finn and Caitlin’s portrayers, shot here in 2021 with their firstborn, daughter Poppy. On second thought, maybe “shot” was a poor choice of words, considering the way Steffy’s husband was “killed.”</p>

24 / 90 <p>Had the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> Emmy winner (who plays Eric) and firstborn Jathan not already been awarded ribbons back in 2011, we’d have had to have given them to the father/son duo for their sheer cuteness.</p>

25 / 90 <p>The word “squee” was all but <em>invented</em> to try to encapsulate the relative adorableness of little Ford, the son of <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> leading man who plays Liam. The tyke’s not even smiling in this picture from 2019, and he <em>still</em> looks like he’s seconds away from out-cute-ing Bambi.</p>

26 / 90 <p>“They tell you it will go by fast… well, 18 years went by in a flash,” marveled Cameron Mathison on son Lucas’ birthday in 2021. Also seen here in this 2010 portrait is the <em>General Hospital</em> star and wife Vanessa’s adorable daughter, Leila (who’d turn 17 in 2023).</p>

27 / 90 <p>In 2016, the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> legend and son Jack Daggenhurst (from her second marriage) pitched in at the L.A. Mission. Missing from this shot: Alfonso’s firstborn, son Gino Macauley. He’s in the next photo, though, from 2006…</p>

28 / 90 <p>Aww. Look at Hope’s portrayer giving Gino that adoring look that we’ve all gotten at one time or another from our moms in those blissful instances when they’ve totally forgotten how many times they’ve had to send us to our rooms or ground us!</p>

29 / 90 <p>The soap stars — who met playing sweethearts Tom and Margo on <em>As the World Turns</em> — stopped for a family portrait with son Joe following a 2020 performance of the play <em>The Perplexed</em>, in which Colin appeared. Justin is perhaps best known for his long run as Buzz on <em>Guiding Light.</em></p>

30 / 90 <p>In 2016, the same year the veteran of <em>Young & Restless</em> (as Rey), <em>Days of Our Lives</em> (as Dario), <em>All My Children</em> (as Griffin) and <em>Guiding Light</em> (as Tony) welcomed his second daughter with wife Kaitlin, the Emmy winner and their firstborn, Riley, had a ball — literally — hanging outdoors.</p>

31 / 90 <p>The force of nature who gave <em>All My Children</em> — and the world — Erica Kane watched daughter Liza Huber enter the soap world for a few years as <em>Passions</em>’ Gwen. Since this 2011 pic was taken, Liza has retired from acting and become an entrepreneur.</p>

32 / 90 <p>Good angle, bad angle… who cares? We love the absolute joy on the Emmy winner’s face in this 2002 snap in which she’s sweetly sandwiched by husband Helmut Huber (who, sadly, passed away in 2022) and their son, Andreas.</p>

33 / 90 <p>The <em>Young & Restless</em> scene stealer, who plays Lauren, may have been horsing around with son Austin Recht (with former husband Ron Recht) at this 2014 photo shoot, but they still managed to take a gorgeous portrait. Missing from this shot: Austin’s brother, Landon.</p>

34 / 90 <p>Here’s Landon, with Mom at the 2008 Emmys. C’mon, we weren’t gonna let the horse get more facetime than Landon!</p>

35 / 90 <p>The <em>Days of Our Lives</em> vet — who comes and goes as Jack like the seasons, it seems — has four kids, two with first wife Christina Saffran, two with his second, Lana Buss. Pictured with Dad in 2006 is his firstborn, daughter Grace.</p>

36 / 90 <p>In 2007, not too long before the launch of her reality show, the future <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> actress (who plays Shauna, as if you didn’t know) posed for paparazzi with Sam, one of her two daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Not for nothin’, Sam, but we feel ya, kid; sometimes we hate having our picture taken, too.</p>

37 / 90 <p>In 2007, the year that her superlative work as Laura on <em>General Hospital</em> finally won her a Daytime Emmy, the soap icon was able to share the experience with daughter Elizabeth, her second child with husband Jonathan Frakes of <em>Star Trek: The Next Generation</em> fame.</p>

38 / 90 <p>No need to be camera-shy with a face that cute, kiddo! On the left in this image from 2013 is, of course, the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> heartthrob who plays Eli; nestling into his shoulder is his firstborn, son Caden. Maybe daughter Gaia, born in 2012, is even better at hiding.</p>

39 / 90 <p>His hair’s gotten darker as he’s gotten older but Jesse, the son of <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Ashley and husband Vincent Van Patten sure had Mom’s sun-kissed blond locks back in 2009. On an unrelated note, does anyone know where we can get a head of hair that gorgeous?</p>

40 / 90 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> perfectly describes the young women who are near and dear to Quinn’s former portrayer: Pictured here during a 2017 visit to the set are daughter Avalon, with second husband Stanford Bookstaver; Meghann, the daughter of first husband Wally Kurth (Ned to her Lois on <em>General Hospital</em> back in the day); and daughter Rosabel, with Kurth.</p>

41 / 90 <p>The <em>General Hospital</em> Emmy winner who plays Alexis has said of her singer/songwriter daughter, Kate, “I birthed her and <a href="https://www.nancyleegrahn.com/family/" target="_blank">take no credit for her</a> talent and, more importantly, her beautiful soul. She came in that way.”</p>

42 / 90 <p>Say “Cheese!” <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Galen Gering (Rafe) and his sons, Dillon and Jensen, nailed it during a 2013 photo shoot. None of them even blinked!</p>

43 / 90 <p>“I am so proud of the man that you’ve become,” the <em>Young & Restless</em> Emmy winner — Jill on screen — told son Cole on his 2021 birthday (or 17 years after this pic was snapped at a party for the CBS soap).</p>

44 / 90 <p>The real-life daughter of <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Steve — photographed with Dad in 2008 here — is now a recording artist who puts out music under her own first name, but with a twist: She adds an extra L.</p>

45 / 90 <p>Aww. That’s the late, great <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> star — the original Sally Spectra, as if you didn’t know — with son Raymond on the set in 2014.</p>

46 / 90 <p>“Smile for the camera,” you can just imagine the photographer saying right before this shot was snapped in 2018. Dad Jason Thompson (Billy, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>) and mom Paloma Jonas obliged, of course. But kids Rome and Bowie? Being kids, not so much.</p>