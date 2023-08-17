As Young & Restless’ Phyllis Faces the Challenge of Her Life, Michelle Stafford Reflects On a Time When ‘I Thought Things Were Hard’
Life is tough for The Young and the Restless’ Phyllis right now. Yeah, it’s mostly her own doing, but just as she thought she was in the clear, Summer and Daniel declared that they were done with her. That’s nothing any parent wants to hear, even one with as questionable morals as Phyllis.
Michelle Stafford, on the other hand, has a great relationship with her kids — but that doesn’t mean that being a parent isn’t without challenges. That’s true no matter who you are and how great your parenting skills are. But now Stafford probably understands that better than ever after a recent scare.
“So this morning my house alarm went off (about an hour ago). No one there,” she shared on Instagram, “but I’m up. I was convinced some one was waiting in one of my closets. I looked. No one there.”
A soothing cup of tea and she headed back to bed to relax and calm down a bit. And in the process, she checked her phone, “(as we do),” and noticed that Instagram had made her a sweet collage of photos from her kids’ earliest days. It got Stafford thinking as she was reminded “of when it was easy. At the time I thought it was hard. It was not. I’m sure I will look back on this time now and think the same.”
Her kids of course, are no longer little, and raising children always brings new challenges. But Stafford probably put it best this past Mother’s Day when she shared a family pic, writing, “Humbling. Long hours. No pay. No vacation time. Abusive co-workers… But the greatest gig in town. I hope you all had a glorious day.”
“Life is a challenging experience,” Phyllis’ portrayer concluded with far more insight than her character might ever muster. “Challenging is the word I will use. It’s a challenge. I will never give up on a challenge. Don’t you give up either. Thanks for following me. Thank you for being a part of me.”
Check out the sweet collage here that prompted the post and urged Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) to assure her friend and co-star, “And we are all better for being a part of you and your family.”
“All of this,” Days of Our Lives‘ Tamara Braun (Ava) added in the comments. “I’m sorry you were frightened this morning. Glad all is well, and you were given a beautiful reminder of that.”
From fear to understanding, sometimes all it takes is a little reminder of love to turn our day around.
