Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford: ‘I Am Apparently *Not* Toxic’
Raise your hand if you think The Young and the Restless‘ Phyllis is toxic! Actually, no, maybe let’s not do that. The important thing is that her own children think she is right now, seeing as how Daniel and Summer both told her that they were done with her. And they did it just as poor Phyllis was ready to celebrate getting away (more or less) with murder, faking her own death and trying to frame an innocent woman. OK, maybe her kids have a point.
Michelle Stafford, however, is very definitely not toxic — and she has the scientific proof of it! OK, maybe it’s not scientific, but Stafford did share a video on Instagram playing “Put a Finger Down, Toxic Edition,” where she had to put a finger down for each toxic behavior listed. If she had put more than five down, she was toxic!
Spoiler alert: She wasn’t! Stafford did, however, have a couple dings, which you can find out below when you watch the video!
The question is, how would Phyllis do in this challenge?
Well, a few of the behaviors listed are a bit tough to judge but… we’re pretty sure Phyllis has pretended to be friends with someone, lied to get what she wants, argued when she knew she was wrong, screamed at someone (boy has she!), and ghosted someone (if faking your own death doesn’t count as ghosting, we don’t know what does.
Oh, and her birthday, we believe, is in June… which makes her a Gemini. And there’s more than five fingers down! (Though calling being Ares, Leo or Gemini toxic behavior is a bit overly broad.)
What do you think? Is Phyllis certifiably toxic now? But maybe more importantly, is there any way she can ever make up for everything she’s done to her family?
