Young & Restless’ most contentious father and son squared off again this week after Audra revealed to Victor that Adam was blackmailing her. Victor allowed Adam to stay on at Adustus-Kirsten but warned his offspring that he was hanging on “by a thread”. Adam may think that was the end of it but if our hunch is correct, Victor will find another way to show his displeasure…

Adam left the encounter with his father and Nikki at the ranch only to find that Sally was still at his apartment unpacking her takeout. She had helped with some of his moving boxes and whilst doing so, came across some photos of the two of them together during their time as a couple. Sally was touched that Adam had kept the mementos, especially after he explained that they reminded him that he had once found happiness.

Although Sally’s with his brother Nick, she is still Adam’s heart. Victor is well aware of this, which may be part of the reason he offered the redhead her own design division at Newman. The Mustache is not a fan of Nick dating the woman his brother pines for and schemed previously to put the three of them in close proximity so that Nick would see the chemistry between Sally and Adam and bow out.



If that’s even part of the reason Victor offered Sally her own design division, it may also play a role in what happens next.

Young & Restless spoilers tease that Victor will meet with Sally to deliver bad news. We expect the unsettling announcement will be that he will not be proceeding with the planned design division at Newman that she was told he would create and hire her to run. Maybe he’ll tell her he couldn’t secure the financing required while in Europe meeting with potential investors.

Whatever reason he gives, one has to wonder at the timing. Adam has just let Victor down again, so perhaps he is subtly retaliating against his son by shafting Sally.

If there’s one thing we can count on it’s that Adam will have an emotional reaction to anything Victor does. While Nick will be irked at his father for making Sally an offer and rescinding it, he won’t be surprised. Adam, on the other hand, will take it personally and Victor would know that if he stings the designer, Adam will feel the burn. Like an unspoken language between Adam and Victor, the former will realize that Sally paid the price for his actions.



It’s possible, of course, that Victor’s bad news will be more innocuous — maybe Sally will have to work out of a cubicle rather than a grand office — but that’s doubtful.

What do you think Victor’s bad news will entail? If he drops Sally will you feel it’s retribution toward Adam? How do you think Adam will react? Let us know in the comment section.

