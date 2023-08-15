Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

Sometimes, all you need is unconditional love. We know that once upon a time even a man as ruthless as The Young and the Restless‘ Victor had a dog (shout out to poor, lost Zapato!), but the rest of his family has never seemed that inclined fur babies. Maybe Adam, for instance, would have a bit less of a love/hate relationship with earning his dad’s love if he had a pup around freely giving him unconditional adoration.

He was raised on a farm in Kansas, so he had to have some pets, but darned if we’ve ever seen any! But that’s OK, because Mark Grossman more than makes up for his Genoa City alter ego. The actor does have a dog and he was more than happy to show him off for the pup’s first birthday!

“Happy birthday, Oakley,” Grossman wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe he’s already a year old. He came into my life when he was about 3 months. Some jackass left him on the side of the road(see pic) before someone brought him to Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue. I’m glad to give him the home he deserves. Here’s to many more years and adventures, ya handsome little dude.”

And yeah, you’re rightly thinking, that’s an adorable, loving tribute to little rescued Oakley. But wait until you see his pictures! From those big, beautiful puppy dog eyes staring up at us to his pride and joy as he trots around with his first ever stick, you don’t want to miss a single photo or video! Check them out below.

But what really made the occasion was Grossman’s reaction to Oakley’s birthday — the same as any parent! “One handsome boy,” Courtney Hope (Sally) commented. “I can’t believe he’s 1!”

“He’s growing up so fast,” Grossman responded with a sad face emojis, both proud of his growing boy and sad to see him leave those early years behind.

But it’s OK, Oakley’s still just a puppy and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. And that’s good, because as Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) noted, Grossman’s “a great dad ! Nothing better than rescuing an animal in need.”

No, there isn’t, because that one simple act is sure to bring endless amounts of love into the lives of rescuer and rescuee! All you have to do is look at the photos above to see that.

