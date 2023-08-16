Young & Restless’ Susan Walters Marvels, ‘What a Year It’s Been!’
August 14 was no ordinary Sunday for Young & Restless leading lady Susan Walters: It marked the first birthday of granddaughter Nora. To mark the occasion, the actress shared a joyful photo with daughter Grace and Nora on Instagram and spoke from the heart.
“What a year it’s been!” exclaimed the soap vet, who stepped into the role of Diane Jenkins in 2001. “I have loved watching Grace grow into such an amazing mother as much as watching sweet Nora become an adorable 1-year-old.
“Happy birthday, Nora!” she concluded her post.
As regular readers of Soaps.com may know, Walters has been married since 1986 to Linden Ashby, her co-star on everything from Young & Restless (where he played Cameron Kirsten) to Loving (where they met playing cousins Lorna Forbes and Curtis Alden). They also appeared together on Spy Games, Melrose Place, The War Next Door and Teen Wolf.
“It’s hard for me to believe that it’s already been a full year since Nora came into our lives. I’m gonna be like every other grandparent on earth when I tell you how much better grandkids are than your own kids,” Ashby Instagrammed, laughing. “You just kinda get to skip the bad parts and only do the fun stuff. And if they get cranky or tired… you give ’em back!
“She’s such a sweet little girl!” he added. “And she already knows she’s got me completely wrapped around her finger. And I couldn’t be happier!”
In addition to Grace, the couple has another daughter, Savannah, born a year after her sister in 1992. Back in May, Walters celebrated not only her new-mom daughter but her own mom with a post that was accompanied by a couple of impossibly sweet photos.
More: Diane Jenkins’ loves and lies [PHOTOS]
Over that same weekend, Walters and both of her daughters hit the road together with Ashby. Or should we say that they hit the trail together? (Nice that, as that you’ll see below, they also stopped to admire the flowers.)
Check out photos of more soap stars and their real-life kids from Young & Restless and all the soaps in the below photo gallery.