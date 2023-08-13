Credit: CBS screenshot

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 14 – 18, it’s Tucker and Ashley’s big day. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Ashley and Jack have been at odds for months now, but that’s nothing new when it comes to them. This time it’s not just about Jabot, but who they’ve chosen to love. Jack let Diane back into his life, and heart. Not only did he marry her, but he’s given a top position at Jabot, something even Billy isn’t too keen on.

Jack meanwhile hates that Ashley’s romance with Tucker, which started as a rouse to annoy Jack and Diane, has flourished and now they too are getting married. Abby managed to broker somewhat of a truce between Jack and Ashley as the wedding approached. Ashley agreed to give Diane a chance if Jack would do the same with Tucker. Ashley also admitted she wanted her brother there on her wedding day.

Well, Ashley and Tucker’s big day arrives, and Tucker vows he won’t let anyone spoil this day. As the promo flashes to Ashley walking down the aisle with Abby by her side, Jack is shown telling Diane that the idea of his sister exchanging vows with that bastard makes him sick to his stomach!

Jack admits to Diane that he has one more card up his sleeve, but it is caught by Traci, who wonders what Jack and Diane are up to now. She warns them they are about to rip this family apart again. As the priest begins the vows, Jack bites his tongue… literally!

Do you think Tucker and Ashley will say, “I do?” Or will Jack play his ace and stop the wedding? Then again, could a nervous Ashley call the marriage off as hinted in an earlier preview?

