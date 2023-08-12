Credit: CBS screenshot

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 14 – 18, Abby has advice for her mother. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

After the death of their daughter, Sally made it clear to Adam that there was nothing left connecting them, and she wanted him out of her life. While she moved on with his brother Nick, Adam threw himself into work. He’s recently partnered with Nick and Sharon in a new media company and is looking to merge it with Newman Media. That’s not all that’s new in Adam’s life, and he’s gotten himself some new digs. So imagine his surprise when Sally shows up at Adam’s new apartment with a gift and says, “Happy housewarming.”

Last week, Adam used the intel he acquired on Audra and Tucker’s scandal involving a statutory rape case at Tucker’s old label and tried to force Audra to convince his father it was in his best interest to hand over Newman Media to him. Audra, of course, went to Nate for help. As Audra told Adam she had set the wheel turning, she also wanted to make sure her position was secure. Meanwhile, Victoria and Nikki were stunned when Nate announced Adam’s proposal of a merger of their media companies was a sound idea. The women couldn’t believe Nate was suggesting to defy Victor. Surprisingly, Victoria later told Nate that his idea has merit, but she has one little issue. Coming up, Nikki tells Victor, “We have bigger problems.” He asks, “What do you mean bigger problems?” Nikki replies, “Their names are Nate and Audra.”

Hell froze over, with Jack and Ashley forming a tentative truce, and Ashley even declared she wanted Jack at her wedding. Next week, as Ashley’s wedding day approaches, Abby tells her mother, “You look a little anxious.” Ashley chirps, “Maybe, but that’s silly, right? I mean, this isn’t my first wedding.” Abby tells her, “Mom, you don’t have to go through with this if you’re not ready.” Will Ashley heed her daughter’s advice?

