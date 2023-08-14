Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

When is an evening out not just an evening out? When it’s spent enjoying Taylor Swift perform in inimitable style as part of The Eras Tour. After seeing the 12-time Grammy winner in concer, Young & Restless leading lady Courtney Hope took to Instagram to detail the transformative experience.

“Guys,” she began her post, “I’m so overwhelmed by my feelings about last night — really life right now in general. The love, the glitter, the joy, the tears of appreciation, the authenticity, the kindness, the energy and the connectedness was unmatched.

“My era of joy, unconditional love and peace runs so deep,” she added, “and I’ve never been happier. Thank you, Taylor Swift, for a night to remember with my best girlfriends.”

Definitely sounds like the actress can’t — wait for it — shake it off. And she wouldn’t want to, either. (For that matter, neither would any of the zillions of us who are still trying to score tickets!)

Recently, Hope also opened up about an on-set moment that managed to do two things at once. On one hand, it served as a wink from the OG Sally, the late, great Bold & Beautiful legend Darlene Conley. On the other, it offered up an unequivocal sign that a new pairing was going to work. You can read all about that here.

In the meantime, find out which of your soap favorites is the wealthiest of them all by perusing the filthy-rich photo gallery below.