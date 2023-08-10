Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Young & Restless gave Phyllis her day in court and her sentencing all in one episode but there was no such resolution for Nate’s plan to help Audra by convincing Victoria to merge Newman Media and Adustus-Kirsten. Instead, we ended with a cliffhanger… and it was a doozy. Because if our hunch is correct, Victoria’s about to throw a huge monkey wrench into Adam’s plans and Nate will get burned in the process.

Adam has Newman Media CEO Audra Charles over a barrel in that he has damning evidence that she covered up a scandal involving the sexual assault of minors during her tenure at McCall Unlimited. In return for not releasing the info so as to protect her professional reputation, the calculating Newman expects her to convince his father that merging Adustus-Kirsten and Newman Media is the right move.

Despite this placing Audra’s own position as CEO in jeopardy, she cooperated, turning to Newman COO Nate to help her with the first part of a two-pronged plan. Meaning, they first need to convince Victoria that once Adustus comes under the Newman umbrella, Newman Media will become redundant.

Having considerable sway with Victoria given he’s not only her right hand but her lover, Nate set out to do just that, and told her and Nikki that after digging deep into the numbers, he became convinced that Adam was correct in his thinking.



Both Victoria and Nikki were understandably skeptical of this about-face, not to mention him going against Victor’s wishes, and they let him know it. Nate remained as smooth as ever in the face of their questioning, but later ran into Adam and made it clear he was not happy about having to save Audra’s bacon thanks to his “despicable” blackmail scheme.

While Victoria balked initially, she later told Nate that after having time to think, she had decided he was right about merging the companies, but she had a “caveat”.

If our hunch is correct, that caveat is going to upset more than one apple cart.

What if Victoria agrees to the merger but her condition is that once the companies have merged, Nate, and not Adam, would have to be in charge of the new media giant?



Not only would this launch a whole new war between Victoria and Adam, who is hellbent on having Newman Media, but Nate’s big dreams of running Newman Enterprises side-by-side with Victoria would be dashed… all thanks to him sticking his neck out for Audra. Of course, he wouldn’t be able to backtrack after so adamantly insisting the merger was what was best for Newman, so he’d have little choice but to agree.

We already know Nate’s set to learn some hard lessons and this could be the very way that comes about.

Perhaps Victoria, having heard from her mother that Nate’s not in love with her but has big plans to run her company, has found a way to keep him in line and deal with Adam at the same time. Two birds, one stone!

Do you think Victoria will call Nate’s bluff? How do you think Adam would react to his sister’s power move? Let us know in the comment section below.

Look back on Victoria Newman’s complicated history in the photo gallery below.