Sharon and Adam have figured out how to co-exist by putting their former issues and their former passion for one another on the back burner, but all of that may be about to change as Young & Restless shakes things up for the exes who are now working in close proximity…

It was all Sharon’s idea to merge Kirsten Incorporated, which she inherited after ending Cameron’s reign of terror once and for all, with Adam’s fledgling media and recording business, Adustus (McCall Unlimited). Given she knows Adam better than he perhaps even knows himself, she was well aware of the pitfalls and risks of partnering with her volatile ex-husband, but not only did she move forward, she was the one to talk the reluctant Newman into it.



Of course, Sharon had her reasons. She hoped to keep Adam from going down a dark path after the loss of his baby with Sally. But she also realized that the two companies merged could create a wildly successful media and tech giant if they combined their specialties. Sharon may also have wanted to give Nick a soft-ish place to land after he was ousted from Newman Enterprises by his sister Victoria.

Anyway, Adam signed on, perhaps a tad reluctantly, and then convinced Victor of the merits of a merger when the Mustache decided he wanted to be in control again. Adam nearly walked out thanks to Victor’s flex, but Sharon and Nick talked him around.



Why did Adam nearly walk? He had an agenda, an objective, which would not be achievable under Victor’s watchful eye, and without his permission — he wanted to take back Newman Media.

Adam finally agreed to remain a part of the team with Sharon and Nick because he managed to strongarm his father into giving them total autonomy for the first three months and because he wasn’t completely shut down when he suggested that if the new entity could prove itself, it might be allowed to absorb Newman Media.



Unsurprisingly, despite promising Sharon and Nick he would walk the straight and narrow, Adam is eyeballs deep in a blackmail scheme behind their backs. Having acquired dirt on Newman Media CEO Audra Charles, he is forcing her to use her resources to convince Victoria, and ultimately Victor, that his plan to merge Adustus-Kirsten and Newman Media is a good one.



So far, Sharon and Nick are oblivious, but we’re convinced that Adam’s savvy ex-wife is about to realize what he’s up to.

Why? Young & Restless spoilers tease that Sharon and Adam are about to have an encounter that will end with her giving him a warning.



Will Sharon see Adam arguing with Nate or leaning on Audra and, knowing he was eyeing Newman Media, suspect he’s up to his old tricks? It’s a good possibility.

Alternatively, Sharon could be doling out advice on a personal front. Adam is still in love with Sally, who remains involved with Nick. Perhaps Sharon will see trouble brewing there and will try to snuff it out before it threatens their new business, which is set to launch very soon.

One thing’s for sure, Adam is going to have a helluva time trying to keep secrets from Sharon! What do you think Sharon’s warning to Adam will entail? Let us know in the comment section.

