Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

It’s been a little while since viewers have gotten to see Christian Jules LeBlanc’s Michael on The Young and the Restless. He was around to try helping out pal Phyllis at the beginning of her self-inflicted legal troubles, but then Heather took over to get the redhead out of trouble. And hey, she did a pretty good job getting Phyllis off with six months community service and a year probation! Still, the fans are missing LeBlanc on their TVs.

But the good news is, we finally found him! Or rather, he found us when he posted a video to Instagram palling around with his roommate. You remember him, right? Short, big ears, a bit chattier than LeBlanc would like… and green?

OK, OK, fine, so LeBlanc’s roommate is Baby Yoda, who he introduced us to a year ago in a hilarious video. Now they’re both back as LeBlanc gives us a glimpse at working on his makeover, all to make General Hospital‘s Maurice Benard (Sonny) happy!

Check out the laugh-out-loud short video below set to Patsy Cline’s classic “Crazy” (that’s not worrying at all…) that already has us pondering what this name-dropping tease is hinting at!

While it seems doubtful that the Young & Restless star would be jumping over to General Hospital, Benard and LeBlanc are both pranksters who never fail to entertain us with their social media skits. This could be a tease that the two of them are collaborating on something sure to leave us rolling on the floor!

But, in between all the fans asking when LeBlanc’s bringing Michael back to Genoa City, one comment homed in on what could be the connection: Benard’s mental health vlog, State of Mind! The General Hospital actor has hosted a number of daytimers from across the dial on his show to talk mental wellness and, of course, the soap world.

If it is an appearance, it wouldn’t be LeBlanc’s first, as he sat down for State of Mind two years ago for a heartfelt, honest and vulnerable chat. And while we don’t know if LeBlanc is going to make another appearance with his new hair style to appease Benard (despite Baby Yoda’s obvious protestations), we can pretty much guarantee that if the two do get together for the vlog, it would be another episode we wouldn’t dare miss!

What are your thoughts? Was this just a fun skit or was LeBlanc hinting at a collaboration with his General Hospital counterpart?

Missed celebrating Young & Restless‘ 50th anniversary Fan Luncheon this past weekend? Check out our mega photo gallery of the big event!