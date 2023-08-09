Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (5)

On Saturday, Aug. 5, fans gathered from Israel, France, Australia, and other far-flung locales around the globe to join The Young and the Restless for their fan luncheon at the Burbank Marriott. No one was more excited than Lauralee Bell, who was there to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a soap created by her legendary parents, William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell.

Bell was the ultimate Young and the Restless fan that day, grabbing snapshots and videos of her castmates and the attendees that she put together in a joyful clip with Kool & the Gang’s hit single, “Celebration,” playing in the background.

She shared her thoughts with Soaps.com revealing how the first fan event “since the pandemic began” was the “perfect timing with our 50th anniversary.” She seemed so touched by “how many countries were being represented by fans flying in for this event” and that they were all “on board when I asked them to do a spontaneous wave!” Anything for you, Lauralee!

The biggest thing on her mind, though, was her parents’ legacy and how it still thrives half a century later through multiple generations. “With all these videos, I try to show as much behind the scenes fun for the fans and thank them as often as possible,” the actress gushed. “I have to say, I couldn’t believe how many guests this weekend said they started watching since day one … 1973! That’s a huge chunk of their lives devoted to Y&R! We really do have the best fans!”

Bell wasn’t the only cast member feeling the Genoa City love on Saturday. Eric Braeden (Victor), Bryton James (Devon), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) and Courtney Hope (Sally) were just a few of the stars who turned out — not to mention the past cast members who made a special 50th anniversary appearance!

Don’t miss the special and hilarious moments from The Young and the Restless Fan Luncheon — it will make you want book your ticket for next year!

