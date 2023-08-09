Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Things may not be as bleak as they appear on The Young and the Restless. Although in the August 9 episode, Christine told Chance that Paul had summoned her to Lisbon to discuss their future — or lack thereof — the closing of one door just might be the opening of another. Here’s why…

Unfinished Business

Were it not for Phyllis deciding back in the day that she had to make her favorite pop star her husband by any means necessary, Christine’s marriage to Danny never would have ended. And, as Michael Damian previously told Soaps.com, “Absolutely, he still has feelings for Christine. There’s no denying that. The chemistry and the magic is there.

“We’ve gone our separate ways,” he added in character, “but I mean, she was Danny’s first love and I think vice versa.”

They also might be one another’s next loves, because the end of Christine and Paul’s marriage could be the beginning of a whole new relationship for her and Danny. They’re older now, and hopefully wiser. If a mantrap like Phyllis tried to pull anything now, they’d be on to her before her first scheme had even been hatched!

Worth the Gamble

Damian has already said that he’d be happy to reprise his role. And Doug Davidson has declared that he is done as Paul. So if the former comes back again as Danny — and how could he not? The story begs for it! — longtime fans could be in for a rematch decades in the making. Maybe Danny will even write his lost-and-found love a heartfelt ballad.

“There’s so much unfinished history between Danny and Cricket. And yes, to me, she’s always Cricket,” Lauralee Bell previously told Soaps.com “Well, maybe not when she’s in the courtroom.

“But there are questions about what they could have been had Phyllis not come between them all those years ago,” she went on. “Having all three characters on the canvas would create a golden opportunity. And it’s a story that so many of our longtime fans would love to see. I get asked about it all the time!”

Review Danny’s history in Genoa City — so many romances! — in the below photo gallery.