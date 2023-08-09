Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Details Her Revealing OG Sally Moment: ‘It Was a Big Deal’
When Courtney Hope crossed over Sally Spectra from The Bold and the Beautiful to The Young and the Restless in 2020, there was no telling what would happen or with whom she would click. But pretty quickly, she received a sign that one co-star — among many, it turned out — was going to be a great scene partner: Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren).
Credit: CBS screenshot
“Somehow I was responsible for [her] earring coming off and flying at me in the middle of a scene,” Hope recalls for Soap Opera Digest. “Tracey said it was a big deal because it was something that happened between her and Darlene [Conley, the late, great OG Sally], so she knew at that moment that we were going to be a good pairing.”
That they were, and that they are.
Those of you who watched Hope make her daytime debut on Bold & Beautiful back in 2017 will vividly remember that Sally the First’s grand-niece was originally written very much like Conley’s character: a real dame. She’s changed a lot since then — can you imagine her calling Nick or Adam Bucko? — but man, the actress sure nailed that Old Hollywood tough-broad schtick. Check her out in action opposite Bold & Beautiful alum Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas) in the clips below.
Video: YouTube/S Croz88