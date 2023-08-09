1 / 19 <p>Sally arrived in Los Angeles ready to revive <em>Bold & Beautiful’s</em> Spectra Fashions and immediately found herself on the outs with Steffy Forrester, who she referred to as ‘princess’. Steffy pushed Sally’s face in a cake and they later had a food fight at Il Giardino’s.</p>

2 / 19 <p>Sally’s bold and unique style meant her offbeat designs were often mocked. Thomas Forrester believed in her talent and they fell for one another.</p>

3 / 19 <p>Sally tried her best but couldn’t avoid scandal as she was fingered for pilfering designs from Forrester Creations. Her sister, Coco, had unknowingly photographed them via a necklace she was given while working as an intern at FC.</p>

4 / 19 <p>Thomas and Sally were manipulated by Bill Spencer to believe that Caroline was dying. Thomas left Sally to go be with the mother of his child in New York.</p>

5 / 19 <p>Sally and the other members of the Spectra Gang – her grandmother Shirley, Saul, and Darlita – were devastated when Spectra Fashions was set on fire. The arson was part of Bill’s scheme to get the building for himself to build his skyscraper.</p>

6 / 19 <p>Sally nearly lost her life when she was trapped in the rubble of the Spectra Fashions building with Liam after Bill pressed the detonator to demolish it, not realizing they were still inside. Sally fell for Liam, but he didn’t return her feelings to the same degree and they remained friends.</p>

7 / 19 <p>Sally held her own when confronting the formidable Dollar Bill about his schemes and manipulations. She even held him at gunpoint.</p>

8 / 19 <p>Sally returned to Los Angeles furious after being dumped by Thomas in New York. Near rock bottom after losing Spectra Fashions to Bill’s machinations, she took it out on Wyatt and shot at him after he found her imbibing at Bikini Bar. Sally and Wyatt fell in love, but he dumped her twice for his high school sweetheart.</p>

9 / 19 <p>Tired of being dumped and still in love with Wyatt, Sally concocted a scheme to win him back by pretending she was dying. She enlisted the help of a doctor, Penny, and when Flo exposed their plot, she ended up unconscious after Penny hit her over the head.</p>

10 / 19 <p>Sally relocated to Genoa City and <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, where she promptly fell for a dashing older man… who just happened to be the head of Jabot Cosmetics. Sally and Jack Abbott connected and the romance was progressing despite the reservations of many, however, Sally couldn’t stop being Sally, which put their relationship in jeopardy…</p>

11 / 19 <p>As always, Sally had her eye on the prize after landing in Genoa City, with the prize in question being a position running the Jabot Collective. This put her at odds with Summer Newman and fiance, Kyle Abbott… who just happened to be Jack’s son. It’s probably <em>not</em> going to turn out well for you if you find out a secret about your new love’s offspring and hold it over his head, which is exactly what Sally decided to do after Theo Vanderway told her Kyle had a secret love child.</p>

12 / 19 <p>Even after the secret about Kyle came out, Sally took things a step further by conspiring with his baby mama to get Summer out of town… so Sally could fill her position as head of Jabot Collective. Tara and Sally were inevitably busted, which led to not only the final nail in the coffin for her relationship with Jack and her tenure at Jabot, but ignited a new rivalry with Summer’s mother…</p>

13 / 19 <p>Sally clashed with Summer’s furious mama, Phyllis, several times. Not only was Phyllis opposed to Sally trying to get back together with Jack, she was determined to run the young woman out of town for messing with her daughter. Things came to a head at the Newman Media launch party held at Phyllis’ hotel. Sally threw water on her adversary, who responded by dumping an entire ice bucket over La Spectra’s noggin. Of course, this led to another intriguing development…</p>

14 / 19 <p>Sally landed at Newman Media’s fashion platform after her fall from grace at Jabot, where all sorts of possibilities presented themselves… at least one of them personally rather than professionally. When Adam helped Sally out after her run-in with Phyllis, she planted a kiss on him. He made it clear he wasn’t looking for romance, but that didn’t stop them from sharing another kiss when they ended up in Italy together…</p>

15 / 19 <p>Sally’s latest scheme saw her convincing Adam to take her to Italy, where she would gain notoriety in the fashion world by convincing Victoria Newman to wear the dress she’d designed for her ‘wedding of the century’ in Tuscany. Sally snuck into Victoria’s room, swapped her dress out for the one she was planning to wear, and managed to pull it off when Victoria chose to walk down the aisle in Sally’s creation. It was Sally’s biggest win yet in Genoa City circles as she also got to attend the wedding as Adam’s date…</p>

16 / 19 <p>While Sally continued to inch closer to Adam, even convincing him to spend New Year’s Eve together doing “nothing,” she also stoked the fires of a new rivalry. Chelsea returned to town, took her place as Sally’s new boss at the fashion platform, and they immediately began to clash. Chelsea is also interested in reuniting with her ex, Adam, which means the two schemers are on a collision course not only professionally, but personally.</p>

17 / 19 <p>Sally thought she was being pretty stealthy while following Billy for Adam, but the Abbott saw through the blonde wig, hat and sunglasses fairly early on in the spying. Eventually, Billy confronted her and the jig was up.</p>

18 / 19 <p>Sally was devastated when Adam dumped her, even if it was to help secure her CEO position at Newman Media. After confiding in his brother Nick, Sally ended up having sex with him in her office… while Adam, who wanted to reconcile, tried the locked office door and called her name. Unsurprisingly, the redhead ended up coming between the two brothers, who had just gotten on the same page after decades of hatred!</p>