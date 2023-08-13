Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Viewers have already seen an enceinte Christel Khalil hiding Lily behind giant purses on The Young and the Restless — a longtime trick for disguising a pregnancy on our favorite soaps. Honestly, those purses should probably get dayplayer status. The potted plants, too. So, it’s no wonder folks are asking if the show will write in Camryn Grimes’ pregnancy for Mariah or find ways to cover it up.

Now, if it were up to me, Mariah would have a random drunken one-nighter with her bestie Kyle, since he’s recklessly catting around anyway. It would make Mariah and Summer’s years-long rivalry even worse, create drama for Mariah and Tessa and little Aria — and perhaps actually address Mariah’s bisexuality with all three family members on screen. But, fortunately for diehard “Teriah” fans, I am not in charge of anything, so they don’t have to call for my head. (Please don’t. I really like my very queer head attached to my very queer body.) Camryn Grimes has much better plan for her character.

When one Young & Restless viewer, Alexis Dawn Fox, pointed out on Twitter that “we spent months watching Melissa Claire Egan sitting at a table, and now Christel [Khalil] is hiding behind big purses or stuffies,” and asked Grimes “How will they disguise your bump?” the actress popped right back with a tongue-in-cheek answer that snarkmaster extraordinaire Mariah Copeland would be proud of.

“I’ve requested to only be carrying a handful of slightly deflated balloons at all times,” Grimes replied. “That or a basket of puppies.”

I’ve requested to only be carrying a handful of slightly deflated balloons at all times. That or a basket of puppies. https://t.co/vcq08DdaAz — Camryn Grimes (@camryngrimes) August 7, 2023

Inquiring minds want to know: What kind of puppies? Are we talking Rottweilers? Goldendoodles? Could this herald the arrival of Zapato III as well as Grimes’ real-life baby? You’ll have to tune in to The Young and the Restless to find out how the show really covers up her baby bump.

