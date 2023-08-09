Young & Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott Plans a Fitting Tribute to Someone Special
Get ready to have a ball with The Young and the Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott, as she celebrates someone near and dear to her heart and rallies for a good cause.
Scott took to Instagram on August 6 to fête her longtime screen idol, the incomparable Lucille Ball, on the 112th anniversary of the beloved comedienne’s birth — and to invite everyone to a party! “What better way to honor Lucille Ball (today is her birthday) than to join me on Tuesday evening, Aug. 15 in Jamestown, N.Y. (Lucy’s hometown), to raise funds for the Lucille Ball Little Theatre,” she posted.
The fan-favorite actress, who is one of the founding board members of the Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Center in Jamestown, has been an ardent supporter of the Lucille Ball Little Theatre for decades. This one-night only shindig features a candid evening Q&A with Scott as well as a private VIP experience that’s limited to 65 tickets. Though it’s not exactly a soirée at the Colonnade Room, it still sounds like a great time to us. (There’s only a few days left — so if you want to spend the night with Nikki, get ‘em while they’re hot!)
“I’ll be on stage talking all things MTS, Lucy and [The Young and the Restless]!” Scott promised of the upcoming event. “If you can’t make it, donations are appreciated!”
Get your tickets and learn more about the Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown at www.lbltj.com.
