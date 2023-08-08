Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Despite having played his fair share of storylines over the years, Michael Corbett admits that the twist which saw Young & Restless villain David donning a disguise to romance ex-wife Nina’s mom, Flo was one “I definitely didn’t see coming!”

It did, however, give him the opportunity to work with Flo’s portrayer, Sharon Farrell, news of whose passing stirred up all those memories for Corbett. “I felt so fortunate to work with her,” he reflects. “She was this giant whirlwind of energy and happiness. I remember her always giggling!”

The storyline which brought their characters together is, to this day, remembered as a favorite among Young & Restless viewers. “I remember Bill Bell coming up to me in the hallway and saying, ‘Oh, have I got something cooking up for you, young man,,” Corbett recalls of the moment the soap’s late creator and headwriter revealed David’s next storyline. “It blindsided me, because I was going to basically be creating a new character when David changed his look and started pretending to be Jim. I had prosthetics and a mustache. David had faked his death and was plotting to marry Nina’s mom.”

It was, he says, “crazy and exciting and fun, and I got to experience all of that with Sharon. She was such a joy to work with, because she was vibrant and fun, and she brought that to the set. That needs to be celebrated and remembered.”

Meanwhile, Corbett most recently appeared on Young & Restless’ sister soap as Evan Scott… aka the judge who set notorious soap-hopping villainess Sheila Carter free. Given that speculation has circulated for years that David — whom you’ll recall fell into a trash compactor while trying to elude capture — didn’t really die that day, more than a few folks have wondered if perhaps he started a new life, say, as a judge in Los Angeles, far from Genoa City…

“I’ve heard all kinds of things,” says Corbett coyly. “I’ve seen reports that I might show up on General Hospital as my Ryan’s Hope character, Michael.” (In fact, we asked him about that particular rumor a few months back, and here’s what he had to say.) “And when I first got the call from CBS, before I even knew what it was regarding, I wondered, ‘Could David be returning?'”

As for his current role on Bold & Beautiful, it seems hard to imagine they brought in so well-known a personality for what was essentially a one-day appearance… right? “Stay tuned,” the actor says in a tone so teasing you can almost see the twinkle in his eye despite speaking to him over the phone.

