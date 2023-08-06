Credit: CBS/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, Ron Gallella/Getty Images (2)

Sad news for fans of The Young and the Restless: Sharon Farrell, who played Flo Webster from 1991-96, passed away in May at the age of 82, her sister has only now confirmed on Facebook.

The actress, who made her daytime debut as Cherry Lane on Rituals in 1984, is more widely remembered for her stay in Genoa City as Nina’s trashy mom. But she had been working in movies and television since the late ’50s and was probably best known for her portrayal of a monster’s mother in the 1974 cult classic It’s Alive!

“As everyone knows, she was always an uncommonly beautiful woman and lit up the screen in every role she played,” Facebook’d Farrell’s Night of the Comet stepdaughter Kelli Maroney (Kimberly on Ryan’s Hope). “She will always have our hearts as Doris in Night of the Comet in addition to the rest of her incredible body of work, her amazing talent and gifts, and her remarkable life.

“Eternally effervescent and funny, with a huge heart full of empathy and compassion for all,” she continued. “Sharon’s immediate instinct was always to listen, care and offer her help. It’s simply a part of her soul, as I’m sure it continues to be.”

With that, Maroney wished Farrell “a safe and delightful voyage” and expressed her condolences to Chance Boyer, “her beloved son, who was the awesome kid with the football in Night of the Comet.”

