Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) Shares Big News!
Fans were thrilled when Young & Restless‘ Mariah and Tessa at long last adopted a baby. So we’re pretty sure that they’ll be over the moon to learn that Mariah’s portrayer, Camryn Grimes, is expecting a bouncing bambino of her own with fiancé Brock Powell!
In a downright adorable Instagram post (which you can see below), Grimes shared several Polaroid-style images of herself, hands cupping her belly, and a message saying “Baby Foster, arriving December 2023.”
“I guess you can add mother to my resume,” read the accompanying caption. Quicker than you can say “congrats,” her co-stars were dropping heart emojis and declaring how happy they were for the pair.
The parents-to-be have been engaged since back in January 0f 2022, when her guy slipped a ring on her finger and they announced it to the world via an Instagram post reading, “You and me, we’re in a club now.” (If you don’t get that reference, clearly you’re not a fan of the classic Disney flick Up. But that’s alright, because you can read more about their engagement — and see the movie clip which inspired that post — here.)
Since then, updates on the wedding plans have been few and far between. It was June of last year when Grimes revealed that they’d selected a wedding venue (always a major step in the process). Sharing that the wedding would take place in San Diego, Grimes added, “Trust me when I say it is everything and more. Extremely us!”
We do know that the real-life wedding will likely bear little-to-no resemblance to the one Mariah and Tessa shared. At the time, Grimes admitted to us that fun as that ’70s themed event was, “It’s not my style, although I for sure appreciated it. I’m just very woodland and greenery!”
When we spoke to the groom last year, he seemed perfectly happy with his partner’s choices… even as he planned to somewhere down the line have another ceremony with a very specific theme.
“I’m a big Lord of the Rings fan,” he shared with us, suggesting he’d love a second wedding “where I could do all my nerdy stuff.”
We’re already looking forward to adding this new baby to our ever-growing collection of pictures featuring soap stars and their real-life children, which you can view below!