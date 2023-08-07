Credit: CBS screenshot

We already predicted that Adam would blackmail Audra on Young & Restless, but unbelievably, she may not be the one who goes down as the drama plays out — or at least she won’t be the only one. Keep reading for details.

On the heels of Adam discovering incriminating emails that prove Tucker and Audra engaged in the cover-up of statutory rape by one of their recording artists, it appears that the crafty Newman brother won’t sit on the information for long.

Of course, he shared the deets with Phyllis, who was the one who asked him to do the digging in the first place, and she tried to use it to leverage to get Tucker to hand over her key witness, Carson the EMT. Tucker walked out on her but was clearly rattled as he made a beeline to Adam’s place to find out more and to negotiate.



Adam reiterated to Tucker that he would require him to produce Carson to keep Phyllis out of jail, but it doesn’t all end there. Adam has his own agenda and the handy dandy scandal he stumbled upon positions him nicely to get what he wants.

Adam, of course, wants Newman Media and is now in the driver’s seat when it comes to getting the division’s CEO, Audra, to do his bidding.

The hurdle Adam needs to overcome is his father. Victor nixed Adam’s plan to have Adustus absorb Newman Media once they’re established as a successful firm. So, how can Audra help?

Watch for her to go to Nate, with whom she’s been in cahoots, to seek help in meeting Adam’s demands. Per SOD, Audra explains to her partner in crime that in order to “keep Adam silent” he needs Victor to agree to a merger between his company and Newman Media. She wants Nate to use his considerable influence with Victoria, to have her “persuade her father that the merger makes sense”.



Audra also asks Nate to keep the blackmail and the details of the scandal a secret from Victoria, which he initially refuses to do. But he can also see that Adam has backed Audra into a corner.

It goes without saying that this could be terrible not only for Nate, who convinced Victoria to trust and promote Audra, but also for Newman Enterprises if it got out. Similarly, Audra knows Nate’s agenda, so she’s got him over a bit of a barrel too. She could sing like the proverbial canary if Nate refuses to help her.

So, what will Nate do? We don’t know exactly, but whatever it is he does, it ain’t gonna go well for him in the end. Headwriter Josh Griffith previewed, “Nate will learn some hard lessons as he attempts to balance the relationships in his life and further his own agenda.” Oh, snap.



We didn’t have Nate going down due to this scandal on our bingo card. Did you? Let us know what you think about this twist in the comment section below.

