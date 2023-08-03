Credit: CBS screenshot

You’ve gotta love it when a shocking bit of blackmail fodder falls into your lap! That’s what Young & Restless’ Adam Newman must have been thinking after he went digging for dirt on Tucker and found more — much more — than he bargained for. What will he do with the scandalous information? Keep reading to find out…

Adam had no sooner promised to try and walk the straight and narrow in his new partnership with Nick and Sharon when Phyllis came to him asking for his help in finding a juicy nugget to use against Tucker as leverage.

He quickly deduced that Tucker was holding something over Phyllis that related to her upcoming murder trial. The redhead wasn’t about to give up the deets, but Adam put two and two together and realized that McCall was holding Phyllis’ future in his hands. He guessed — correctly — that it had to do with the EMT, Carson, who Phyllis was relying on to provide an eyewitness account and testify that she killed Jeremy Stark in self-defense.



Adam told Phyllis he’d consider helping her and kinda left her hanging… only to pleasantly surprise her at their next meeting with not only confirmation that he would come to her aid, but the news that he’d already located just the bit of blackmail material she was hoping he’d uncover.

As the new owner of Tucker’s former company, McCall Unlimited, which may or may not be known as Adustus going forward, Adam went back into the old servers or some such thing and, working backward, unearthed a cover-up of the most sordid variety.

Bolstered by two revealing emails, Adam regaled Phyllis with a tale of Tucker’s erstwhile recording label covering up the statutory rape of several young women by one of their artists — with McCall’s full knowledge. It turns out that they wanted to ensure the performer’s tour went off without a hitch.

The ‘they’ in question? Tucker and his protégé at the time, Audra Charles.



If you’ll recall, before Adam was stopped in his tracks by his disapproving father, he was plotting the downfall of his old stomping grounds, Newman Media. Of course, Victor took great exception to this given it’s under Victoria’s purview, and chastised his youngest son for gunning for a Newman division. Adam agreed to play nice (or nicer), but immediately took another tack — if he, Sharon, and Nick were given autonomy for a set period of time and could prove successful in their endeavors, they’d instead absorb Newman Media. Much more palatable, right?

Victor agreed to the period of autonomy but balked at Adam’s suggestion that Adustus would take in Newman Media. Why? In a wildly out-of-character twist, he was concerned about what would happen to its current CEO, a non-Newman family member — Audra Charles.

Well then, you see how this is all coming together for Adam. The final hurdle in his plan to get Newman Media back one way or another was Audra… and he now has devastating dirt on her.



Adam told Phyllis he’d be filing that information away for use at a later date and there’s no doubt that day will come sooner rather than later. Once he’s established the new company successfully with Sharon and Nick, he can play his hand and oust Audra unceremoniously or blackmail her into stepping down. Thus removing his father’s only objection to Adustus absorbing Newman Media.

Tucker doesn’t know that Adam is behind the information Phyllis has on them, but he is bound to warn Audra that she knows what they did… and Phyllis will be going to work with Adam, which should put her on high alert. But that won’t be enough to stop Adam. Barring another plot twist, Audra’s ship will be sinking whenever Adam sees fit.



What do you think about Adam and Phyllis working together? How do you think Adam will use the dirt he has on Audra? Let us know in the comments.

Before you go, take a look at Adam’s shady history in the gallery below.