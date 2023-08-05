Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Turnabout is fair play. So if The Young and the Restless’ Summer really wants to get under estranged husband Kyle’s skin, her next move is clear: a retaliatory fling to rival his affair with Audra. But with whom? Summer’s related to practically every man in Genoa City!

Perhaps the soon-to-be-single lady will have to bring back a blast from the past, one whose mere presence in town would be enough to make her “better” half’s head explode.

Is It Hot in Here?

Since Kyle exited stage left from Marchetti at the same time as he did his and Summer’s marriage, she could hire anybody that she likes. And, if we recall correctly, there was a stretch there where she very much liked Theo, the surprise Abbott whose mere existence never failed to unnerve his cousin. If she invited Theo to return to work with her, it would only be a matter of time before he once again was also playing with her.

Kyle would huff. He would puff. But all of his hot air wouldn’t be able to deflate Summer and Theo’s budding relationship. For his part, Theo would be a changed man. He’s not working any angle, not out to irk Kyle or anyone. He’s in Genoa City to do a job and, as luck would have it, see whether he and Summer have more than sexy chemistry.

More Than a Love Affair, Real Love

Summer may have brought Theo back with the goal of sticking it to Kyle, but she could be in line to discover that she’s done herself a huge favor. She liked Theo before, but she might actually — gulp — love Theo 2.0. He’s all in, too. “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life,” he admits. “Losing you was one that I don’t plan to repeat.”

Kyle, of course, would have other ideas about that. Like a kid who can’t bear to lose, he’ll set out to win back Summer — sorry, Audra. Kyle will fall to his knees and apologize to his missus. He’ll swear that he’s learned his lesson. He was angry and hurt — a fool. All that jazz.

But by then, Summer may not be remotely interested in a rematch. She’s got a good thing with Theo. Would she really throw it away to roll the dice on an uncertain thing with Kyle?

