The Abbott family is at war, with Team Ashley and Team Jack squaring off and the others caught in the middle. As it all plays out on Young & Restless, Diane’s been calling the plays on her husband’s side and he’s been right there with her… but her next move may even have Jack calling “offside”. If he doesn’t, someone — and not the person you’re expecting — will pay the price.

Some think Ashley has been behaving, well, paranoid when it comes to Diane, who has been nothing short of saintly on the surface. But if you’ve been paying close attention, you’ll have realized that the new Mrs. Jack Abbott has been very subtly calling all the shots as Jack battles his sister. Perhaps, Ashley’s theories about her sister-in-law aren’t so far out after all.

Ashley’s certain that Diane will make a power play at Jabot, and then make a mess of her father’s legacy. Everyone else, including her fiancé Tucker, is reacting as though she’s being over the top and her fears are unfounded. Outward appearances would suggest they’re correct, but if our hunch is right, Ashley’s suspicions may prove to be legit… and the first casualty may be the guy who has been on Team Jack and Diane the whole time.



No, we don’t mean Jack and Diane’s son Kyle, who has moved on to more escapist pastures, but Billy.

Billy is currently acting as Jack and Diane’s Trojan horse, tasked with infiltrating the Ashley and Tucker camp and attempting to foil their plans from the inside. He’s playing his role to the hilt and convinced his sister, in short order, that he’s fed up with Jack’s blind spot when it comes to Diane.

Keep in mind that this plan of attack was masterminded by none other than Diane. When Billy reported back to Jack and Diane after getting the details of Ashley’s plot to “save Jabot” the general consensus was that they’d need to escalate in order to finish it off.



Why does this make us so nervous for Billy? We’ll tell you.

If Ashley is correct about Diane’s ambitions, that escalation may come in the form of Kyle’s mom suggesting that Jack fire Billy to make their rift look more believable and really sell it to Ashley and Tucker. Should Diane convince Jack that this is the right move and he goes through with it, she will be a mere step away from being appointed as Billy’s replacement.

Yup, Ashley’s prediction would be coming true if Diane manages to finagle her way into the co-CEO position at Jabot under the guise of her plan to save it. Billy will be no threat to Diane, believing he’s going to get his old job back eventually, and Diane will have wormed her way into the perfect perch from which to rid Jabot of John’s daughter once and for all — with her besotted husband co-signing all of it and defending her to the moon and back.



How far do you think Diane will go with her master plan? Will she ask Jack to fire Billy to convince Ashley they’re in a full-fledged feud? Let us know in the comment section.

