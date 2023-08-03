Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (4), CBS screenshot (2)

You remember the way that The Young and the Restless introduced Audra to the canvas, right? The dead-end plot point that involved her having broken Noah’s heart and miscarried their child? What if all these months later, it turns out that it wasn’t a dead end? What if the show was just biding its time for the mother of all reveals?

Imagine it. Summer, livid that Kyle has moved on so quickly with Audra, begins digging for dirt on her rival and discovers that she actually has an infant staying with his nanny right under everyone’s noses at the Grand Phoenix. It’s Noah’s kid — he didn’t really die at all, Audra had just said that he had in order to cut ties with her sad-sack loverboy. Immediately, Summer races to blab Audra’s secret to Kyle — and as publicly as possible. (She is mom Phyllis’ daughter, after all!)

Surprise!

Summer is sure that she’s won, and Audra is sure that she’s lost — until Kyle responds to the news by saying, “Yeah, Audra has a kid. What of it? I know. I love kids. I even have one.”

Jack and Diane’s son is lying, mind you; Summer’s revelation is a shock to him. But he doesn’t want to give her the satisfaction of knowing that, and he isn’t crazy about his estranged wife targeting his new girlfriend that way, either.

Privately, Kyle is like, “OK, Audra, what’s up with that?” She spins a yarn about how she hadn’t wanted Noah to know he was the father because she’d been afraid that the great and powerful Victor Newman would try to add her son to his collection of fractured family members. Now, of course, the cat is out of the bag, and there will be no way for her to protect herself or her son.

“There may be one way,” Kyle suggests. “Marry me.” Audra alone could never stand up to the mighty force that is the Newman family. On the other hand, Audra with the backing of Kyle and his family… she wouldn’t be so easy to strong-arm or intimidate. And Kyle is just ticked enough at Summer to get a quickie divorce and “I do” it! As a result, when the dust settles, Audra could find herself married into one of the most affluent families in Genoa City and coparenting a kid with a member of the other one!

