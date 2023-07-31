‘Devastating’ Young & Restless Twist Will Leave Jack With a Broken Heart and an Empty Wallet
Having been married more than a half-dozen times, The Young and the Restless’ Jack Abbott knows how it works. Or at least he certainly should. Yet the Jabot Cosmetics bigwig just made the kind of rookie mistake that’s destined to leave him not only red-faced and broken-hearted but cash-strapped to boot!
A Literally ‘Poor’ Decision
Did anyone else facepalm when Jack tied the knot with Diane without first getting her Jane Hancock on a prenup? We know, we know: This version of Diane isn’t the avaricious social climber that she once was. But this is a soap, and on soaps, [bleep] happens. So when eventually Jack and Diane’s marriage hits the skids, the latest Mrs. Abbott isn’t just going to walk away, she’s going to walk away filthy rich.
The Ultimate ‘I Told Ya So’
In the aftermath, Jack will be left at a loss — and not just of a small fortune, either. How will he be able to face Ashley as she gloats about how right she was about Diane all along? Where can he even go for a cup of coffee where he won’t have to worry about Phyllis rubbing salt in the wound? What will he say to son Kyle? He may have just set up Diane to be the new Jill, whom you’ll recall became a fixture at Jabot thanks to the lucrative divorce settlement that she got from John back in the day.
For Better or Worse
Though we may look at Jack’s actions and go, “Come on, man, what are you thinking?” his portrayer Peter Bergman tells Soaps.com that… well, he isn’t necessarily thinking. “Jack has always been a man who leads with his heart, and it’s one of the things I love about him. Yes, he sometimes feels too much. Yes, he sometimes — perhaps even often — winds up getting hurt as a result. But it is what makes Jack who he is.”
Seeing Is Believing
Whether Diane winds up proving her better half wrong about her is almost beside the point. The key is that Jack has faith in her and in the power of redemption. “Jack truly believes in Diane. He believes people can change. He’s living proof of that!” Bergman notes. “If he were to find out he was wrong about Diane, however, and that he let her back in — not only into his own life but into Kyle’s life — that would prove devastating for him.”
