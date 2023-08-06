Young & Restless Preview: Phyllis Has Her Day in Court — and Everything Is About to Change
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 7 – 11, Phyllis faces the court. . Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Last week, as Adam, Sharon and Nick continued to work together, Adam surprised his partners with the fact that he offered Phyllis a job as their IT specialist. With half her money taken by Stark, and her funds frozen until after her she decided to accept Adam’s offer. However she had a condition, she needed his help getting Tucker off her back.
It only took Adam thirty seconds to realize Tucker paid Carson the EMT to lie for Phyllis, and he’s holding it over her. Adam had what she needed, emails implicating Tucker and Audra had covered up a singer on his former label sleeping with underage girls. Phyllis later faced off with Christine, who boasted her trial date had been set, and Summer could be pulled into her mess and face charges as well.
View this post on Instagram
This week, it’s the big trial and Phyllis cries to a judge that she took a man’s life, and she can’t take that back. Christine reminds the judge that laws were broken and they can’t forget that. Phyllis begs the judge for mercy.
Meanwhile, Summer tells Daniel that their mother has to pay a price for what she’s done. Summer’s marriage imploded because she protected Phyllis, and both she and Daniel believe their mother is keeping something from them regarding Carson’s testimony.
The preview ends with Phyllis on the phone with someone telling them everything is about to change.
Be sure to read our Young & Restless spoilers to find out who helps Summer start over, and what Jack and Ashley agree to.
Before you go, check out all the photos of unpopular soap opinions in the photo gallery below.
Video: Young & Restless/Instagram