Young & Restless Preview: A Dangerous Plot, a Tempting Offer and the Naked Truth About One Couple’s Future
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of July 31 – August 4, business and family rarely mix well. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Sharon, Nick and Adam have pooled their respective companies into one powerhouse and have so far managed to work together. So why not add more family members to the team? Coming up, Sharon asks Mariah, “Would you ever consider leaving Jabot to come and work with your mother?” Will Mariah be the latest to jump ship at Jabot?
Since Daniel’s return to Genoa City as a single man, and Lily parting ways with Billy months ago, the two former lovebirds initially found themselves working together on Daniel’s gaming platform. Over time though, sparks were rekindled between the two. Next week Lily jokes with Daniel that her fruit bowl ideas didn’t get his creative juices flowing enough, so she disrobes and basically in a scene straight out of Titanic asks Daniel to draw her like one of those French girls!
As Jack and Ashley’s cosmetic company war and family feud continues to show no signs of stopping, it seems the siblings had the same idea to use their brother Billy the same way. Billy tells Jack, “Our sister asked me to join her version of our plan. She wants me to be a Trojan horse here at Jabot.” Jack grimaces.
Phyllis’ freedom has hinged on Tucker’s help in providing her an alibi in Stark’s murder, as well as detailing how he masterfully manipulated Phyllis. In return, Tucker has been pressuring Phyllis to help find a way to undermine Diane with Jack. Last week Adam propositioned Phyllis to come work at his new company in the IT department, but she turned him down. It appears she may be rethinking that offer, but it comes at a price. In a preview of what’s to come, Adam asks Phyllis, “So what is the real, real reason that you’re here?” Phyllis replies, “I need you to find something to take Tucker McCall down.”
Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn what Sharon walks in on, and who Phyllis makes a promise to.
