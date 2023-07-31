Melody Thomas Scott attends the photoshoot for cast of Young and the Restless during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2023 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. © Nick Sined/jpistudios.com 310-657-9661 No France Sales
Those who underestimate The Young and the Restless’ Nikki Newman are lucky if they live to tell the tale. So we suppose Nate should be counting his blessings that he emerges from his interaction with Victoria’s mother no worse for wear.

The week of July 31, the smooth operator mounts a charm offensive to win over Victor’s wife, Soap Opera Digest reports. In response, she’s like, “Cut the crap. Flattery will get you nowhere.” So Nate does something that is practically alien to him: He tells the truth. Most of it, anyway. He admits that he someday wants to run Newman with Victoria.

That, Nikki says, is fine. But if he has anything else in mind — like a coup, for instance — she’ll be as quick to knock his pawn off the chess board as her better half would be. Then, going on the offense, she throws Nate by asking the $64,000 question — or would it be $64,000,000 since she’s a Newman? Is he in love with Victoria?

“This,” headwriter/executive producer Josh Griffith tells the magazine, “will force Nate to readjust his strategy on how to keep the Newmans from interfering in his career as well as his relationship” with his boss.

We don’t see how the conniver emerges from this without getting burned — badly. But if instead it’s Victoria who winds up holding the short end of the stick, we’d be super OK with that, as nasty and manipulative as the chip off the ol’ block has become.

Review Nikki’s whole wild history in the photo gallery below. Nate probably should have done that before trying to pull the wool over her eyes!