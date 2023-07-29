As Young & Restless’ Lauralee Bell Laments the Passing of Time, You Won’t Believe How Her Kids Have Grown!
It’s rare that we get a peek into someone’s life enough to watch kids go from beautiful newborns to amazing young adults. The Young and the Restless‘ Lauralee Bell hasn’t been on our screens quite that long, but we have gotten to see her take Christine from a precocious teenager to a confident and powerful woman.
She’s been on the daytime sudser for a stunning 40 years as of this July and in that time, we’ve not only seen Bell grow up, we’ve watched her kids do the same! And both of them out of the house, summers have become about far more than just celebrating Christine’s debut, but also about getting precious time in with the entire family.
So when Bell shared a beautiful family photo on Instagram with husband Scott, daughter Samantha and son Christian, we couldn’t help but marvel at how much the “kids” had grown — and how much they take after their mom!
“Summer, stop going so fast,” Bell captioned. “I want more moments like this!”
Luckily, there’s still a month of summer left, as the actress shared why this time is so precious after a fan opened up about empty nest syndrome and asked how close her kids are.
“They are both near,” Bell answered. “Even the one at college but we don’t see them as much as we want! That’s why summer and spring/Xmas breaks are everything! You’ll get through it but it’s definitely an adjustment.”
Truer words have never been spoken. But empty nest or not, at least there are always moments like this to reconnect with your kids!
