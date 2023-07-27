Credit: Monaco Princely Pool/WireImage/Getty Images

Listen up! The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden is sounding off about a very important and troubling issue he’s been having on set, all while Victor and Nikki have been trying to corral their wayward and warring kids.

Now, before you go thinking that longtime co-star and on-screen love Melody Thomas Scott is no longer music to Braeden’s ears, the actor did point the finger at the real culprit. “I was in an audiologist’s studio to check my hearing!” the veteran actor revealed to his Twitter followers on July 25, after sharing a photo of himself seated and attached to all sorts of wires and captioning it “Someone accused me of not listening to them!”

More: Eric Braeden’s behind-the-scenes update

Braeden said that he made an appointment with the audiologist after realizing he was having trouble listening to his fellow actors. “When Nikki talks, I often say ‘what?’” he explained with tongue in cheek, even assuring one concerned viewer, “Everything is cool, my man! Just having my hearing checked! Nikki is asking too many questions.”

Someone accused me of not listening to them!!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wZnYZiMtcw — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) July 25, 2023

The beloved actor also gave fans the latest news on his ongoing battle with bladder cancer, the diagnosis of which he shared via a Facebook Live back in April. “Not finished yet,” he said to one Twitter user of his treatments. “Will have further check-ups in August! But [I] feel good!”

That’s good — in fact, pretty great — to hear. Even for Braeden, his pesky right ear and, as he joked, his selective hearing. “Been, rightfully, accused of that a few times!” he laughed.

But never fear, we don’t think he’ll be swapping out his iconic catchphrase for “say again?” or “pardon?” anytime soon. You got that?!

Victor hasn’t always listened to Nikki. Look back at their tumultuous romance via our photo gallery below.