In a week full of sniping and confrontations on Young & Restless, it was downright jarring to watch Adam sit down at the bar and act all civil with Phyllis. It turns out that there was a reason for his approach… and it’s not the one he gave her. Well, it is, but we don’t believe he was giving her the whole story.

After walking out on his father’s family meeting at the ranch, in which Victor announced he was taking back control of both Newman Enterprises and McCall (Adustus), Adam has pretty much done a total turnaround. If that didn’t make you a tad suspicious then you don’t know Adam.

Adam’s sticking point with Victor was autonomy and he was very clear about his intention to build McCall Unlimited back to the point where it could not only become a power player in the media world, but to where it could take down Newman Media. Victor took great exception to his son’s intentions given that it involved an attack on one of Victoria’s Newman Enterprises divisions. Hence, the Mustache dropping the hammer on his out-of-control offspring.



After talking to Sharon, and later Nick, who encouraged Adam to join them in making McCall-Kirsten (Adustus) into a huge success as a means of sticking it to Victor, he appeared to acquiesce, saying he saw the wisdom of the approach. Things that make you go, “Hmm.”

It’s just not like Adam to listen to reason, shrug his shoulders, and drop his agenda like it’s hot.

Things got even stranger when Adam walked into the jazz lounge, laughed off a passing jab from Tucker, and sidled up to the bar to join Phyllis. Although he needled her about her eyewitness, which was in keeping with their contentious relationship, what happened next was decidedly not.

Out of the blue, Adam told Phyllis he had a proposal for her and offered her a job heading up the IT department at Adustus, building it up to where it should be for the company to support the merger with tech company, Kirsten Inc.



This was just weird all the way around. Adam and Phyllis aren’t friends, Nick is Phyllis’s ex, and Sharon her longtime rival… it’s not an employment scheme made in heaven for any of the parties concerned by any means.

So, why would he even consider it?

Adam made the offer sound innocuous as all get out, but we think that there was a whole lot more to it than he let on. You see, Phyllis has a very particular set of skills that could be extremely useful to someone who, let’s say, was still working a nefarious agenda.

You’ll recall that Adam’s “condition” for joining Nick and Sharon and agreeing to operate under Victor’s thumb again, was that the team be given autonomy for six months. Victor trimmed that to three months and a deal was struck. Adam mentioned wanting to absorb Newman Media into Adustus at some point, but Victor nixed the idea. In a wildly out-of-character moment, Victor expressed concern about non-Newman Audra Charles and what would become of her should the media division be folded into Adustus.

If our hunch is correct, Adam hasn’t abandoned his original plan to go after Audra and Newman Media at all, and that’s where Phyllis and her unique skillset were to come into play. He now has three months to undermine Newman Media and what better way to accomplish that than to hire a person — even if they despise you — with top-drawer hacking abilities?



We expect Adam to press the point with Phyllis, or for Phyllis to reconsider and accept his offer. She may hate him but gainful employment will look good in court, right?

Do you think Adam wants to hire Phyllis to hack Newman Media? Will he still sneakily pursue his own agenda right under Nick and Sharon’s noses? Drop your take in the comment section.

