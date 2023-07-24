Young & Restless’ Diane Is Outta There: Here’s the *Real* Reason She Quit
It was fun while it lasted. For a hot minute there, it looked like The Young and the Restless was going to let Jack and Diane live happily ever after, both playing and working together. But Ashley just couldn’t allow it. Her hatred of her would-be sister-in-law is as great as Phyllis’ or Nikki’s — or maybe both of them combined? So Ashley poked and prodded, she menaced and threatened, and finally, in the June 24 episode, Diane caved.
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI
Rather than let Ashley decimate her father’s company by taking her patents and running, Diane resigned from her position at the cosmetics firm. Jack stood up for her nine ways to Sunday, but in Diane’s mind, she was simply doing what needed to be done. Ashley was neither going to ease up nor back down, and the last thing that Diane wants is for Jack to suffer any more because of her. So this was the only solution.
Credit: CBS screenshot
What happens next should prove telling — because if Ashley still avails herself of the loopholes in her contract to take her intellectual property elsewhere, she couldn’t blame it on Diane. It would be obvious that the lady Lazarus was just a convenient excuse to cover up the fact that leaving Jabot was what Ashley has wanted all along.
More: Best soap quotes of the week [PHOTOS]
While you’re here, review a Who’s Who of the members of the Abbott family present and past in the below photo gallery.