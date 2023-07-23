Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Looks like it’s official this time, folks. The Young and the Restless’ Doug Davidson has packed up Paul Williams’ U-Haul and left Genoa City for good — and it sounds like he’s saying “good riddance.”

“Well, I cleaned out my dressing room a week ago Saturday,” he tweeted on July 23.

Longtime viewers knew the end was nigh as Davidson was put on recurring status and his appearances as Paul dwindled over the years. And the actor has periodically updated fans about his dissatisfaction with the lack of communication from the higher-ups at Young & Restless — and even made his heartfelt goodbyes.

In March of 2021, some devoted fans noticed that he hadn’t been on since November 2020, and he tweeted, “I think I am done. After 43 years, I am treated like a day player. No bueno.” Then, in May 2021, when viewers asked him if he was coming back any time soon, the actor said, “Honestly, gang, I had a fabulous run, and I have no regrets.” In October of 2021, Davidson bemoaned “the state of television” and said, “I find it remarkable that after 42.5 years, I haven’t heard from the network at all. No ‘Thank you for your service,’ [or] a phone call.”

Obviously demoralized to a distressing degree, he quit Twitter in November of 2021, saying that the show was “such a major part of my life that I think I need some separation from it to move on.”

But, as Davidson clearly said on Twitter this week, he’s out for real as of July 15. “It was sad for several reasons,” reflected the actor of cleaning out his dressing room on a Saturday at CBS’ Television City. “It was my home for 40 years, and it was like a ghost town.”

It doesn’t matter that no one would’ve really been working on the weekend during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike. Walking through the halls clearly gave Davidson some interesting perspectives on his time there. “[The Price Is Right] has left, and the new owner of TV City isn’t really keeping it up,” he said of his old stomping grounds.

Well, I cleaned out my dressing room a week ago Saturday. Yes it was sad for several reasons. 1. It was my home for over 40 years and it was like a ghost town. Price has left, and the new owner of TV City isn’t really keeping it up. The sets were all small and a bit tired. ☹️ — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) July 23, 2023

As for The Price is Right‘s soundstage neighbor and Davidson’s former home… the actor tossed a little bit of shade across Chancellor Park. “The sets were all small and a bit tired,” he tweeted.

