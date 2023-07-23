Young & Restless Preview: War Is Declared On Jack and Diane’s Wedding Day
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of July 24 – 28, can this family be mended? Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Jack and Ashley have been at each other’s throats since Diane returned and Jack forgave her. Not only did he forgive her, he brought her back into his life and the Abbott mansion, and then proposed. To top all that off, he gave her an executive position at Jabot!
Ashley fumed and initially began using Tucker’s desire for a second chance with her to get back at her brother, even moving Tucker into the family home and later announcing their engagement. However, a scheme turned to love, and Ashley and Tucker are planning to break away from Jabot to form their own rival company. In a recent preview for this week, Abby and Devon give them their blessing, and even offer to host the wedding at the Chancellor estate!
View this post on Instagram
Coming up, Diane gloats that it’s her wedding day. That’s right, the big day has arrived and it looks like Diane and Jack have beaten Ashley and Tucker to the altar!
Ashley wishes her brother Jack would open his eyes and realize he’s going to lose everything because of Diane and calls her a stupid bitch! Those are feuding words!
As Ashley confronts Jack about putting Diane above everyone else in his life, he asks, “Are we going to turn this into an Abbott family war?” Ashley responds, “Bring it on!”
At this point, will either sibling actually say, “I do”?
Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn who Jill seeks advice from.
Take a look at soap stars’ real-life loves in the mega-gallery below.
Video: Young & Restless/Instagram