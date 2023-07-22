Young & Restless Preview: As Ashley and Tucker Receive a Surprising Offer, Diane Hatches a New Scheme
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of July 24 – 28, Diane and Jack prepare for the worst. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
As Ashley learned about a trip to New York that Jack took to legally stop her business plans, Tucker continued to press Phyllis to figure out a way to get under Diane’s skin. Diane even joked that Tucker and Ashley would love to have Phyliss on their side but thought she was too busy finding a way out of her legal troubles. Coming up, Jack tells Diane, “If we decide to really fight, I guarantee you Tucker McCall is going to pull out every dirty trick he can even think of.” Diane replies, “I’m sure you’re right, but I have a plan.” But will her plan be enough?
Summer continued to try and repair her marriage to Kyle, only to learn he had moved on and was sleeping with Audra. A heartfelt conversation with Chelsea had Summer coming to terms with the fact that sometimes you can’t fix what’s broken, and you need to create a new vision for your future. Next week, Billy sits down with Phyllis and says, “I do want to share something with you.” Phyllis asks, “What do you want to share with me?” Billy says, “It’s about Summer.”
Tucker’s reunion with Ashley has been a long, rocky, windy road. Tucker had to work hard not only to earn Devon’s trust, but Ashley’s as well, and now they’re planning a wedding. It was a marriage that started out more of a business arrangement to get back at Jack and Diane but has become more real than they could imagine. Coming up, At the Chancellor Estate, Abby, with Devon, tells Ashley and Tucker, “You have our blessing.” Ashley grins, “Really?!” Abby continues, “On one condition. You stop looking at wedding venues and you let Devon and me throw your wedding here.” What could possibly go wrong?
Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn who Jill seeks advice from.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube