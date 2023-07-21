Credit: Howard Wise/JPI, CBS screenshot

To say that The Young and the Restless’ Victor isn’t a fan of Sally might just be the understatement of the year. And if she didn’t know that before he tried essentially buying her baby from her and banishing Sally from Genoa City, she did after! Now, though, things have changed.

Sally’s lost Adam’s child and Victor’s softened a bit towards her even, Courtney Hope previews in SOD, offering his condolences for her loss. And that means a lot to Sally. As Hope notes, “She does love Nick and she cares about Adam, and Victor is the pinnacle Newman.” When he’s kind to her, that has to be good, right?

Hey, it may be — especially once Victor claims that he was just testing her with that buying off her baby thing and, now that she’s passed, he wants to offer her a job! It’s a 180 that leave’s Sally’s head spinning. And it leaves Nick more than a little suspicious. He knows his dad always has a trick up his sleeve and is prone to playing games to get what he wants.

But what is it he wants by with this job offer?

“I think Sally still has a little hope that Victor has changed his mind about her,” Hope notes in Digest, “because he’s seen the faith and confidence that she has about her talent and what she’s capable of in business.”

That seems… unlikely. And indeed, even Sally is aware that accepting this job would mean working in Newman Tower and being right under Victor’s watchful eye all the time. But it is tempting, even if it is a way for him to keep her under his thumb.

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer and all that. But Victor also wants his entire family working together and as much as he loathes Sally, she’s a lynchpin for both Nick and Adam. As usual, though, Victor’s playing a dangerous game if that’s the case. Because if he is successful in using Sally to bring Adam back into the fold, it could be at Nick’s expense.

But dangerous games are what Victor lives for, so it may just be a risk worth calculating. The brothers have kept from each other’s throats so far over Sally. If they can keep it up, Victor may soon have everything he ever wanted: the whole family united and working together.

And Sally right in front of him to keep an eye on.

