Some feuds come and go, while others live forever. Well, maybe we should amend that to: Others just refuse to die! It’s been decades since The Young and the Restless‘ Phyllis tried to run down Christine and the best we can say about their battle is that, over time, it calms down to a simmer. So we weren’t at all surprised to see their feud flare up last week when Phyllis and Christine faced off after the redhead made bail!

Genoa City’s DA vowed to get to the bottom of her nemesis’ tale, and if anyone can make Phyllis pay for once in her life for her actions, it’s Christine. But she’d better work fast! Because as of tomorrow, Phyllis is starting her plan to get back in Jack’s good graces.

And if she’s cozied back up to the Abbotts, nailing her might be a whole lot tougher! But hey, we get it. Attempted murder is something you don’t tend to forget — nor forgive! And that’s especially true if, like Phyllis, you’ve gotten away with it for decades.

Young & Restless‘ official Instagram account just had to get in on the fun, of course, with a post featuring both Michelle Stafford and Lauralee Bell at Crimson Lights and writing, “When the tea is fire in Genoa City.”

Yikes, if it’s that hot, they better be careful not to spill it! Or do… The real tea, though, might’ve been how divided the fans were!

Some, like Terry Markowicz, was team Red all the way. “Get her Phyllis,” she wrote in the comments. “She shouldn’t be on the case with her revengeful attitude! Christine only wants revenge!” Maybe, but she did vow that she wouldn’t get it by bending the law!

Then there were the others like Wesen who urged the DA to, “Put her behind bars Christine. Sorry, Phyllis nothing personal.” Mmhmm, that’s what they all say!

Team Phyllis and Team Christine both staked their claims on the post, without going to battle themselves, which is really all what the fandom is about. As Cynthia N. Stephens wrote, I appreciate Young & Restless’ IG and their fans. I grew up watching the show and talking about it with my parents. My parents have passed from this earth. So, now I get to chat with other fans!”

And hey, it doesn’t get much better than a storyline that’s got the fans talking!

